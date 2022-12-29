Steelers defenders looking forward to rematch vs. Ravens

"We didn't get off blocks as a group. It's 16-14 and to end the game, they need to win three downs. We didn't win those three downs and they were able to run the clock out," said Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward. "That weighs on me more than anything. We didn't give our offense a chance to go down there and win it."

The Steelers have allowed just 21 and 58 yards rushing in their two games since, shutting down Carolina's offense and Las Vegas' rushing attack in back-to-back games.

The Ravens, meanwhile, have rushed for 198 and 184 yards in their two games since beating the Steelers, going 1-1 in those contests.

But just because they ran the ball effectively against the Steelers in the first meeting doesn't mean the Ravens will do so again in this game.

"We know we have to play better than we did the last time," Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "They beat us at the line of scrimmage. Schematically, we'll obviously try to do some different things, as well. The most important thing, forget the scheme, we just have to play better. I think they won that battle.

"Overall, over the course of the year, our guys have been playing well. We had a bad game. They're good at what they do. When that meets in the middle like that, you have what happened to us."