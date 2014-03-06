Steelers cruise ready to set sail

Steelers' fans will be enjoying the perfect escape from the harsh winter when they set sail on the first ever Steelers cruise aboard the Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas on Monday, March 10 for a five day Bahamas excursion.

Over 20 former Steelers players, including Hall of Famers Mel Blount, Dermontti Dawson and Franco Harris, as well as Greg Lloyd, Donnie Shell, Hines Ward and more will be on board, with current Steelers Antonio Brown, Heath Miller, Cam Heyward and others for a variety of activities with the passengers.

Among the fun-filled events will be a Sailaway Party with the players, rewinds of the team's Super Bowl wins featuring feedback from participating players, numerous autograph signings and onshore activities at stops in Nassau and Coco Cay.

And it won't just be the adults having fun, as kids on board will enjoy plenty of fun activities, including Play 60 clinics conducted by the players.