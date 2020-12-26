 Skip to main content
Steelers continue to make roster moves

Dec 26, 2020 at 03:45 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The roster moves have been plentiful for the Steelers in 2020, and they continued when the team signed linebacker Tegray Scales to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

In addition, the team elevated kicker Matthew Wright to the Active/Inactive roster from the practice squad and waived offensive lineman Derwin Gray.

These moves were made shortly following the team announcing on Saturday afternoon that kicker Chris Boswell and linebackers Marcus Allen and Ola Adeniyi had all been downgraded to 'out' for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Scales was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 11 and was also elevated to the Active/Inactive roster in Week 14 against Buffalo and Week 15 against Cincinnati, playing in both games. Before being signed to the Steelers practice squad, Scales was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad for a brief time in 2020 and also played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL, before they shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scales originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was released by the team before the start of the season. Scales was signed to the Colts practice squad in December and the team released him later in the month. He spent time with the Steelers during the 2019 offseason but was released prior to the start of the season. Scales played collegiately at Indiana where the linebacker had 325 tackles and 18 sacks.

Wright was elevated to the Active/Inactive roster prior to the Week 13 game against Washington. He kicked a 37-yard field goal and hit both of his extra point attempts in that game. Wright was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 30. Wright originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the 2019 training camp with the team. Wright played at the University of Central Florida (UCF) where he still holds the school record for career points (375) and field goals made (55).

