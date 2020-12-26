Steelers continue to make roster moves

Scales was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 11 and was also elevated to the Active/Inactive roster in Week 14 against Buffalo and Week 15 against Cincinnati, playing in both games. Before being signed to the Steelers practice squad, Scales was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad for a brief time in 2020 and also played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL, before they shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Scales originally signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was released by the team before the start of the season. Scales was signed to the Colts practice squad in December and the team released him later in the month. He spent time with the Steelers during the 2019 offseason but was released prior to the start of the season. Scales played collegiately at Indiana where the linebacker had 325 tackles and 18 sacks.