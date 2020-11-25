Steelers contact ticket holders regarding Ravens game

The NFL moving the Steelers Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field to Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:15 p.m. has impacted fan attendance.

As a result of new orders and advisories issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, that go into effect on Friday, Nov. 27, the Steelers will not be permitted to host fans for Sunday's rescheduled game.

The Steelers Ticket Office reached out to fans who had purchased tickets for the game on Wednesday afternoon and informed them that all transactions for the Nov. 26 game will be cancelled.