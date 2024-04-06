Connor Heyward blazing his own path

"He never played with toys. He never played video games. If he has to play, he gets beat because he never plays video games. He just wanted to be outside all the time, since he was three years old. He was outside all the time. That's where he's just a natural athlete."

It also helped develop his personality.

"They both have huge hearts and they care about people. Cameron's a little bit more quiet. I always say Connor is my Labrador Retriever. He never meets a stranger," Charlotte said. "He talks to everybody. He's the most like me. I want to meet everybody. I want to know your story. I want to know about you. Connor is the same exact way. We were at the Super Bowl. I met a couple, the gentleman works at the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame. I sat down with them just talking. I found out about their daughters in college. And Connor comes over, he's leaving the room and he comes over, 'Hi, Connor Heyward,' and shakes their hands and says,' Mom, I'll meet you at the seats.'

"I teach him to always introduce himself and get to know people. Cameron would have been like, 'I saw you over there talking and I just went to my seat.' He doesn't want to interrupt. But Connor never meets a stranger. When I saw Labrador Retriever, I mean, he's extremely friendly and he'll lay on your couch and invite you to sleep on his couch. His house is always full of old friends from childhood and new people he meets that he brings into his fold."

That personality is what drew Fleetwood to Heyward.

Fleetwood's daughter, Irelan, was a year behind Heyward in high school. So Fleetwood knew of the talented young player coming up through the school's system, where Heyward and Davis Mills, now a quarterback for the Houston Texans, were terrorizing local youth football defenses.

But when he went to Heyward his freshman season and asked if he wanted to play varsity football that season, Heyward declined.

"He was a kid that always stuck out, not only because of the athletics, but because of the big smile," Fleetwood recalled. "He greeted you with a big smile. From Day 1, you could not help but like him.

"In ninth grade, I went to him and said, 'Are you interested in possibly playing varsity this year or trying to practice?' He said, 'No coach, I'll wait my turn.' It was not that he couldn't. When he played for me in 10th grade, he was 170 (pounds). When he played in 11th grade, he was about 190, 195. His senior year, he was about 210, 215, somewhere in there. Everything was really good."

So good, in fact, that when he did step onto the field as a sophomore, it became apparent very quickly that he was a special player.

Mills had chosen to attend a private school, so Heyward saw some time at quarterback. And running back. And wide receiver. And, well you get the idea.