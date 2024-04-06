Connor Heyward blazing his own path

William Shakespeare is credited with coming up with the statement about being "A jack-of-all-trades is a master of none," something that's often used as something of an insult.
But the complete Shakespeare quote wasn't meant that way. The complete quote is, "A jack-of-all-trades is a master of none, but oftentimes better than a master of one."
And that just might describe the football career of Steelers tight end Connor Heyward.
One of the biggest questions that has surrounded Heyward throughout his football career, whether it be in high school, college or now in the NFL, is what is he?
At 6-0, 230 pounds, Heyward has done a little bit of everything at all of his various stops in his football journey, from playing quarterback, to tailback, to tight end, h-back and even punting, as well as playing defense.
And he's done well at all of those things, because first and foremost, Connor Heyward is a football player.
One might think that growing up with a father who was an All-American who played for more than a decade in the NFL and having an older brother who was an All-Pro player might make things easier and open doors that might otherwise be shut.
But for Connor Heyward, in some ways, it meant he had more to prove.
And he did everything in his power to pave his own way.
"His youth team was undefeated four years in a row," said his mother, Charlotte Heyward-Blackwell. "Cameron did make the state championship in his senior year in high school, but Connor played four years at the high school. Cameron played two at a different school. He had his own collegiate career. Coming to Pittsburgh, he is definitely in his shadow. I think that has been a little hard, because he's known as Cam's little bro. He's Connor Jordan Heyward. He has earned everything and worked very hard for everything in his football career since he was 8 years old. He's totally different.