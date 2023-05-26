Steelers conclude successful trip to island of Ireland

For Stewart, making the trip was two-fold for him. It gave him the opportunity to recount the 1997 game, which was his first season as the Steelers starting quarterback. But more importantly, it gave him the opportunity to learn even more about Ambassador Rooney, a man he had a close relationship with during his playing days.

"It was an honor to get the call to represent for the team on this trip," said Stewart. "It was a great place to come and visit. There is so much history here with the Rooney family that I was aware of, but not to this extent. Coming here, it let me know how extraordinary of a man Mr. Rooney was. He took me under his wing when I was playing with the Steelers. He was the small guy who was the biggest man in the room. You always felt his energy. It was always positive, uplifting, quiet and reserved. But if you needed to speak to him, you could."