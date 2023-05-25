The Steelers continue their bond with Ireland

Holding with the tradition of his grandfather, Rooney said the plan is to bring the Steelers brand to all 32 counties in Ireland, making sure they have boots on the ground in the country to continue to build Steelers Nation in a variety of manners.

"As if we were back in Pittsburgh, we can do sponsorship deals, we can market, we can build fan engagement, we can host live events and we can do media deals," said Rooney. "It's a unique opportunity that not only allows us to commercialize but really grow our sport and our brand.

"The first focus is to bring the Steelers to the people of Ireland. We are going to try and reach all 32 counties. Our aspirations long-term are to play a game in Ireland. As we move through the process, we'll be evaluating all options."

Rooney compared what could happen for Ireland to what the team has done in Mexico since they were awarded rights there, hosting watch parties with Steelers alumni, fan camps and clinics and other events. Bringing what they have done in Mexico to Ireland is just a natural connection.

"Even before the program launched last year, we played a game in Ireland in 1997," said Rooney. "We felt the connection and we wanted to promote our game. Ireland was hot on the list for us due to the story we have to tell. The Irish connection is huge. We feel like coming into a country that is less crowded, we can be Ireland's team and that is attractive to us. The opportunity we have here is different from other countries and we feel it is authentic. It's not something we are trying to force. It's something we want to do.

"I believe it's a unique opportunity for an international club to come in and partner with the strong youth base that exists here. We keep hearing that Irish is sports mad and we are adding football to the equation."

In addition to the collection of Steelers personnel, dignitaries and those intertwined with football abroad spoke about the strong bond the Steelers and Ireland already share, and how that bond will continue to grow with the new endeavors that can now be planned.

"The Rooneys are one of the original families of the NFL, of the dynasty of the NFL" said Larry McCarthy, President of the Gaelic Athletic Association. "We're delighted to be associated with them and such a famous name and brand in the Steelers as well. The Rooney family's contribution to Ireland has been significant. Not just in the context of having Ambassador Rooney here for a number of years, but also way back in 1976 Tony O'Reilly and Ambassador Rooney created The Ireland Fund, which contributed very significantly to community, prosperity and to peace on this island. We are thrilled with that and grateful for that contribution.

"Dan Rooney was also the person who introduced the Rooney Rule, which essentially opened up the coaching ranks to people who might have been excluded from it in a lot of well. That ties in well with the philosophy of the GAA, all mantras is where we all belong. The Rooney Rule, philosophically there is a coming together of minds here in terms of the of the Pittsburgh Steelers ethos and the GAA ethos, and long may that continue.

"We look to further deepen our relationship in a business sense and on a personal sense, and a philosophical sense as well. We're looking forward to working with all of you for many years."

With Terrible Towels, both gold and green, dotting every seat at the press conference, the passion for the Steelers presence in Ireland couldn't be greater.

Through the 'Global Market Program' the Steelers have the ability to bring back traditions started by Dan Rooney and create new ones for today's fan base, many of which will be shared on the team's new social media account, @SteelersIreland, on Twitter and Instagram. There are short and long-term plans, one of the long-term plans is to return to the island to play a game.

"I would like to say how delighted we are to be here present in Dublin on this really special launch day," said Brett Gosper, Head of NFL Europe & UK. "It's special for the Rooney family, it's special for the Steelers, and it's really special for the NFL.

"It's important for me to convey that NFL ownership and the commissioner really do have a strong commitment and ambition to continue connecting with and growing our fan base internationally. It is to ensure we continue to be a global sports property. We are also very aware of the strong passion that exists in Ireland for American football and the NFL. That passion we know the Steelers are going to help grow over the coming years.

"It's one thing to be an NFL fan, but when you become a fan of a club, we know that love, that connection, that engagement deepens and is far more important. That is why it's so important clubs like the Steelers are stepping up and engaging with the fan base internationally. It's a really important part of the global strategy. It would be really hard, if possible at all, to find a more natural and authentic fit than the Steelers doing this in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. There are so many connections. The family's heritage. The Steelers organizing that first and only game in Ireland. And the philanthropy of The Ireland Funds. The enhanced presence across this sports mad island of Ireland is another example of the family's commitment to Ireland."

As part of the program the Steelers can hold in-person events in Ireland, including fan and youth football activities. While many things are still in the planning stage, the excitement level for what is to come is high amongst the locals.

"I am still tremendously surprised by the depth of the bonds between the United States and Ireland," said Mike Clausen, the Deputy Chief of Mission for the U.S. Embassy in Ireland. "Including the number of Irish people I have met who have a favorite American football team.