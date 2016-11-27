Steelers' competitiveness evident in Indy

Third-and-goal, Steelers' 1: The Colts went with three tight ends (including eligible offensive tackle Joe Reitz), Robert Turbin at fullback and Gore. The Steelers turned to a goal-line defense that included linemen Stephon Tuitt, Vince Williams, Hargrave and Mathews, linebackers Moats, Jones, Shazier, Ryan Shazier and Vince Williams, and safeties Golden and Davis. After a play-action fake to Gore, Tolzien rolled right and looked for tight end Dwayne Allen, who was covered by Golden. Tolzien tucked the ball under his right arm at the 9 and headed for the end zone. Davis, who had underneath coverage on Allen, charged out of the end zone to meet Tolzien, who stumbled trying to make a cut and was stopped by Davis at the 1. No gain.

Fourth-and-goal, Steelers' 1: The Colts tried three wide receivers, a tight end, a running back and Tolzien in the shotgun from an empty set. The Steelers went with their nickel (Mitchell returned, replacing Golden). Tolzien got the ball to wide receiver Chester Rogers in the end zone. Rogers deflected it with his left hand and was securing it with both hands when Mitchell blasted it from Rogers' grasp. Incomplete pass, ball over on downs.

Third quarter/fourth quarter:

First-and-goal, Steelers' 6: The Colts ran Durbin out of a three-wide receivers, one-tight end, one-running back set. The Steelers' nickel, with Bud Dupree and Jones at outside linebacker, limited him to a 2-yard gain.

Second-and-goal, Steelers' 4: The Colts tried two tight ends, two wide receivers and Gore against the Steelers' base defense. Gore gained 2 yards.