Steelers clinch a playoff spot

The Steelers are in the playoffs after a wild Sunday of football.
The Steelers will open the postseason as the seventh seed, taking on the second-seed Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 8:15 p.m. on NBC's Sunday Night Football.
The Steelers went into Sunday needing three key things to happen. And the day played out just as everyone in Steelers Nation had hoped it would.
The Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 16-13, in an exciting overtime game.
The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off the upset win, defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 26-11, eliminating the Colts from the postseason.
And finally, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-32, on Sunday Night Football, in an overtime game that went down to the wire. Had the game ended in a tie, the Steelers would not have made the postseason.
