Steelers clear path to the pocket

Oct 04, 2016 at 03:52 AM

A look at Steelers 43, Chiefs 14 via the magic of the DVR:

**

WINNING UP FRONT:** The Steelers consistently got penetration and repeatedly got to Chiefs QB Alex Smith on the pass rush on Sunday night at Heinz Field.

-Second-and-10, Steelers' 46-yard line, first quarter: Smith rolled left after accepting a shotgun snap, thought about a quick throw for TE Travis Kelce but decided against it and continued rolling left. DE Cam Heyward got across the face of LG Zach Fulton, reached out with his right hand and dragged Smith to the ground for a loss of 5.

-First-and-10, Chiefs' 46, second quarter: The Steelers rushed five against a six-man protection and got great pressure from LB Anthony Chickillo (on TE Demetrius Harris), DE Stephon Tuitt (on OT Mitchell Schwartz) and especially from Heyward, who appeared to have Fulton on roller skates on the way back to the pocket (NT Javon Hargrave drew a double-team).

Smith spun out of the collapsing pocket but stumbled down and LB Vince Williams touched him down for a loss of 1.

-First-and-10, Chiefs' 42, third quarter: The Steelers rushed LB Arthur Moats, Tuitt, LB Ryan Shazier, Heyward and LB Ryan Shazier against a five-man protection. Heyward beat Fulton off the snap and got to Smith as Smith was trying to step up and away from pressure generated by Moats and Tuitt. Jones and Tuitt arrived just after Heyward had dropped Smith for a loss of 6.

-First-and-10, Chiefs' 30, fourth quarter: Pressure from Tuitt off the left edge forced Smith to step up and into Heyward, who had fought through Fulton and OT Eric Fisher while executing a stunt with LB William Gay. The Steelers' fourth sack cost Kansas City another 5 yards.

**

PLAY OF THE NIGHT:** Heyward finished with three sacks but his best effort might have been the one that resulted in Jones' interception.

On first-and-10 from the Chiefs' 26 in the first quarter, the Steelers blitzed S Jordan Dangerfield off the left slot. Smith tried to work the opposite flat on a screen that turned out to be too slow to develop.

RB Spencer Ware never got in position to catch Smith's pass. Heyward saw to that by extending his left arm and knocking Ware to the ground while engaging Fisher with his right arm as Ware was trying to get out into the flat. Heyward then got his right arm up in time to deflect Smith's pass and Jones came up with the carom.

Heyward wound up flat on his back but the Steelers wound up with a first-and-goal at the Kansas City 4.

WHERE'S LE'VEON?: The Steelers immediately showed the Chiefs they intended to position RB Le'Veon Bell anywhere and everywhere upon Bell's return to active duty.

Bell lined up in five different spots the first five times the Steelers snapped the ball.

Two of the plays were called back due to penalties, but a tone was nonetheless set.

"He is a weapon wherever we put him," QB Ben Roethlisberger maintained. "So we wanted to move him around and do some stuff.

"I thought we could have used him even more in the passing game. We had some more things in the playbook, but other things were working, too."

Bell opened as the lone back behind Roethlisberger in a two-wide receivers, two-tight ends set.

From there it was slot-left, wide-right, wide-left and slot-right in succession (Bell was twice sent in motion pre-snap).

Bell even lined up where a tight end normally might, with WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (slot) and WR Antonio Brown (wide) to Bell's left.

Bell caught one pass for 8 yards and dropped another on the six-play drive that started at the Steelers' 5 and ended with a punt from the 50.

PHOTOS: Karl's Top Pics - Chiefs vs Steelers

Take a look at the best photos from regular season Week 4 game. The Steelers defeated the Chiefs 43-14.

Le'Veon Bell
1 / 105

Le'Veon Bell

Kevin Greene
2 / 105

Kevin Greene

Art Rooney, Kevin Greene, Dan Rooney, and Greg Lloyd
3 / 105

Art Rooney, Kevin Greene, Dan Rooney, and Greg Lloyd

Kevin Greene, head coach Mike Tomlin and James Young
4 / 105

Kevin Greene, head coach Mike Tomlin and James Young

Kevin Greene
5 / 105

Kevin Greene

No Title
6 / 105
Artie Burns
7 / 105

Artie Burns

Antonio Brown
8 / 105

Antonio Brown

Le'Veon Bell
9 / 105

Le'Veon Bell

No Title
10 / 105
Kevin Greene and Antonio Brown
11 / 105

Kevin Greene and Antonio Brown

Alejandro Villanueva and Jesse James
12 / 105

Alejandro Villanueva and Jesse James

David Johnson
13 / 105

David Johnson

Kevin Greene and Team
14 / 105

Kevin Greene and Team

Kevin Greene and Team
15 / 105

Kevin Greene and Team

Artie Burns and Ben Roethlisberger
16 / 105

Artie Burns and Ben Roethlisberger

James Harrison and Ben Roethlisberger
17 / 105

James Harrison and Ben Roethlisberger

Alejandro Villanueva
18 / 105

Alejandro Villanueva

B.J. Finney
19 / 105

B.J. Finney

B.J. Finney
20 / 105

B.J. Finney

Maurkice Pouncey
21 / 105

Maurkice Pouncey

Maurkice Pouncey
22 / 105

Maurkice Pouncey

David DeCastro
23 / 105

David DeCastro

David DeCastro
24 / 105

David DeCastro

Marcus Gilbert
25 / 105

Marcus Gilbert

Jesse James
26 / 105

Jesse James

Le'Veon Bell
27 / 105

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell
28 / 105

Le'Veon Bell

Darrius Heyward-Bey
29 / 105

Darrius Heyward-Bey

Sammie Coates
30 / 105

Sammie Coates

Antonio Brown
31 / 105

Antonio Brown

Ben Roethlisberger
32 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger
33 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger

Sammie Coates
34 / 105

Sammie Coates

Ben Roethlisberger
35 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger

Le'Veon Bell
36 / 105

Le'Veon Bell

Sammie Coates and Alejandro Villanueva
37 / 105

Sammie Coates and Alejandro Villanueva

No Title
38 / 105
Darrius Heyward-Bey
39 / 105

Darrius Heyward-Bey

Darrius Heyward-Bey and Xavier Grimble
40 / 105

Darrius Heyward-Bey and Xavier Grimble

Markus Wheaton
41 / 105

Markus Wheaton

Ben Roethlisberger
42 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger

Steven Johnson and Darrius Heyward-Bey
43 / 105

Steven Johnson and Darrius Heyward-Bey

Steven Johnson and Darrius Heyward-Bey
44 / 105

Steven Johnson and Darrius Heyward-Bey

No Title
45 / 105
Jarvis Jones
46 / 105

Jarvis Jones

Jarvis Jones and Arthur Moats
47 / 105

Jarvis Jones and Arthur Moats

Antonio Brown
48 / 105

Antonio Brown

Darrius Heyward-Bey and Antonio Brown
49 / 105

Darrius Heyward-Bey and Antonio Brown

Darrius Heyward-Bey
50 / 105

Darrius Heyward-Bey

Darrius Heyward-Bey
51 / 105

Darrius Heyward-Bey

Tyler Matakevich, Darruis Heyward-Bey, Steven Johnson, and Jordan Dangerfield
52 / 105

Tyler Matakevich, Darruis Heyward-Bey, Steven Johnson, and Jordan Dangerfield

Ross Cockrell
53 / 105

Ross Cockrell

Tyler Matakevich and Fitzgerald Toussaint
54 / 105

Tyler Matakevich and Fitzgerald Toussaint

Antonio Brown
55 / 105

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown
56 / 105

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown
57 / 105

Antonio Brown

No Title
58 / 105
Ben Roethlisberger
59 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger

Marcus Gilbert
60 / 105

Marcus Gilbert

Ben Roethlisberger
61 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger

Le'Veon Bell
62 / 105

Le'Veon Bell

No Title
63 / 105
No Title
64 / 105
William Gay
65 / 105

William Gay

Head coach Mike Tomlin and William Gay
66 / 105

Head coach Mike Tomlin and William Gay

David Johnson
67 / 105

David Johnson

David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell
68 / 105

David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell

Head coach Mike Tomlin
69 / 105

Head coach Mike Tomlin

No Title
70 / 105
Antonio Brown
71 / 105

Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown
72 / 105

Antonio Brown

Ryan Harris
73 / 105

Ryan Harris

Ben Roethlisberger and David DeCastro
74 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger and David DeCastro

No Title
75 / 105
Jesse James
76 / 105

Jesse James

Jesse James
77 / 105

Jesse James

Jesse James and Ryan Harris
78 / 105

Jesse James and Ryan Harris

Jesse James and Ben Roethlisberger
79 / 105

Jesse James and Ben Roethlisberger

No Title
80 / 105
Chris Boswell
81 / 105

Chris Boswell

Kevin Greene
82 / 105

Kevin Greene

David Baker, Greg Lloyd, and Kevin Greene
83 / 105

David Baker, Greg Lloyd, and Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene
84 / 105

Kevin Greene

Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene
85 / 105

Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene

Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene
86 / 105

Greg Lloyd and Kevin Greene

Gavin Greene, Kevin Greene, and Greg Lloyd
87 / 105

Gavin Greene, Kevin Greene, and Greg Lloyd

Jordan Berry and Chris Boswell
88 / 105

Jordan Berry and Chris Boswell

Head coach Mike Tomlin
89 / 105

Head coach Mike Tomlin

Alejandro Villanueva
90 / 105

Alejandro Villanueva

Le'Veon Bell
91 / 105

Le'Veon Bell

Ben Roethlisbeger and Le'Veon Bell
92 / 105

Ben Roethlisbeger and Le'Veon Bell

Greg Warren
93 / 105

Greg Warren

Jordan Dangerfield and Lawrence Timmons
94 / 105

Jordan Dangerfield and Lawrence Timmons

Arthur Moats
95 / 105

Arthur Moats

Chris Boswell
96 / 105

Chris Boswell

Ben Roethlisberger
97 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger

Offense
98 / 105
Offense
99 / 105
Offense
100 / 105
Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell
101 / 105

Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell and Maurkice Pouncey
102 / 105

Le'Veon Bell and Maurkice Pouncey

No Title
103 / 105
DeAngelo Williams and Maurkice Pouncey
104 / 105

DeAngelo Williams and Maurkice Pouncey

No Title
105 / 105
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

He finished with 18 carries for 144 yards and five catches (on six targets) for 34 yards for a grand total of 24 touches (counting the drop) on 55 offensive snaps.

"You treat him as a running back, you treat him as a receiver and that's kind of what we wanted to do," Roethlisberger said.

POWERBALL: RB Le'Veon Bell' 2-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter resulted from deception and from coming off the ball with authority.

The Steelers deployed an eight-man line (TE Jesse James, OL Chris Hubbard as a reported eligible receiver, LT Alejandro Villanueva, LG B.J. Finney, C Maurkice Pouncey, RG David DeCastro, RT Ryan Harris and TE Xavier Grimble) against an eight-man front.

FB David Johnson side-stepped right just before the snap and then led right, which influenced the three Kansas City defenders behind the line of scrimmage, LB Derrick Johnson, LB Justin March-Lillard and CB Markus Peters, to initially move left in anticipation of a run that way.

Williams took the handoff and followed DeCastro pulling from right to left and cut between blocks by James (on S Eric Berry) and DeCastro (on March-Lillard).

Peters couldn't/didn't get around the DeCastro/March-Lillard collision and Williams went into the end zone untouched.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tomlin on Sutton, payback, playoffs

'His versatility, his experience ... allows us to move him and Minkah ... to diversify our attack'

news

Asked and Answered: Jan. 1

It was JuJu's decision to leave the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent last offseason

news

Cheat Sheet: Steelers at Ravens

Get up to speed on the Steelers Week 17 matchup with the Ravens

news

Wren elevated for Sunday night's game

Renell Wren was elevated to the Active/Inactive Roster for Sunday Night Football against the Ravens

Advertising