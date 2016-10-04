Steelers clear path to the pocket

PLAY OF THE NIGHT:** Heyward finished with three sacks but his best effort might have been the one that resulted in Jones' interception.

On first-and-10 from the Chiefs' 26 in the first quarter, the Steelers blitzed S Jordan Dangerfield off the left slot. Smith tried to work the opposite flat on a screen that turned out to be too slow to develop.

RB Spencer Ware never got in position to catch Smith's pass. Heyward saw to that by extending his left arm and knocking Ware to the ground while engaging Fisher with his right arm as Ware was trying to get out into the flat. Heyward then got his right arm up in time to deflect Smith's pass and Jones came up with the carom.

Heyward wound up flat on his back but the Steelers wound up with a first-and-goal at the Kansas City 4.

WHERE'S LE'VEON?: The Steelers immediately showed the Chiefs they intended to position RB Le'Veon Bell anywhere and everywhere upon Bell's return to active duty.

Bell lined up in five different spots the first five times the Steelers snapped the ball.

Two of the plays were called back due to penalties, but a tone was nonetheless set.

"He is a weapon wherever we put him," QB Ben Roethlisberger maintained. "So we wanted to move him around and do some stuff.

"I thought we could have used him even more in the passing game. We had some more things in the playbook, but other things were working, too."

Bell opened as the lone back behind Roethlisberger in a two-wide receivers, two-tight ends set.

From there it was slot-left, wide-right, wide-left and slot-right in succession (Bell was twice sent in motion pre-snap).

Bell even lined up where a tight end normally might, with WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (slot) and WR Antonio Brown (wide) to Bell's left.