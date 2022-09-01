Transactions

Presented by

Steelers claim Jones off waivers

Sep 01, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers have claimed linebacker Jamir Jones off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars and released linebacker Derrek Tuszka on Thursday.

Jones signed with the Steelers during the 2021 offseason, and he made the 53-man roster to start the year. He played in three regular season games for the Steelers, before he was released in late September and signed with the Rams. The Rams released him near the end of the season, and the Jaguars claimed him off of waivers near the end of the 2021 season and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. He was released by the Jaguars in the preseason.

Jones was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame.

Related Content

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers signed two players to the 53-man roster, place two on the Reserve/Injured List, and signed three to the practice squad

news

Steelers add eight to practice squad

The team added eight players to their practice squad on Wednesday

news

Steelers make two trades; release five players

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, while also making two trades

news

Steelers make first round of roster moves

The Steelers made multiple moves on Tuesday morning as they work to get down to the mandatory 53-man roster

news

Steelers claim Riley off waivers

The Steelers claimed safety Elijah Riley off waivers from the Jets

news

Steelers reduce roster to 80 players

The Steelers released five players to get down to the mandatory 80-man roster

news

Steelers sign Ealy

The Steelers signed offensive tackle Adrian Ealy

news

Steelers sign Borghi

The Steelers signed running back Max Borghi

news

Steelers make roster moves on Tuesday

The Steelers made multiple roster moves on Tuesday, including one following practice

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Steelers claim Rashed off waivers

The team claimed Hamilcar Rashed and waived/injured Ulysees Gilbert III

Advertising