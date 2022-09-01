Steelers claim Jones off waivers

Jones signed with the Steelers during the 2021 offseason, and he made the 53-man roster to start the year. He played in three regular season games for the Steelers, before he was released in late September and signed with the Rams. The Rams released him near the end of the season, and the Jaguars claimed him off of waivers near the end of the 2021 season and re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. He was released by the Jaguars in the preseason.