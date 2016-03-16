Steelers cheering on local teams

The excitement around college basketball is at a fever pitch in Pittsburgh right now, with three of the local universities, the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University and Robert Morris University, all part of March Madness.

"It's great that the schools bring basketball to Pittsburgh, and it comes through the combination of athletics and academics," said Steelers' Chairman Dan Rooney. "The fans love cheering for their teams. It would be great to see the schools represented in different manners and I really hope they are all successful."