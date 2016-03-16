Steelers cheering on local teams

Mar 16, 2016 at 03:55 AM

The excitement around college basketball is at a fever pitch in Pittsburgh right now, with three of the local universities, the University of Pittsburgh, Duquesne University and Robert Morris University, all part of March Madness.

"It's great that the schools bring basketball to Pittsburgh, and it comes through the combination of athletics and academics," said Steelers' Chairman Dan Rooney. "The fans love cheering for their teams. It would be great to see the schools represented in different manners and I really hope they are all successful."

Pitt's men's basketball team will play in the NCAA Tournament, where the No. 10 seed Panthers will take on Wisconsin on Friday in St. Louis.

"This time of year is magical for college basketball, men's and women's," said Steelers' General Manager Kevin Colbert. "It's real exciting to have our schools represented in their various tournaments and we wish them nothing but the best of luck."

Robert Morris University's women's team (No. 16 seed) will take on No. 1 seed Connecticut in Storrs, Conn. on Saturday. Also in the same bracket is Duquesne University's women's team, who are a No. 9 seed, and will play Seton Hall, also in Storrs.

Duquesne's men's basketball team will play in the College Basketball Invitational, hosting Nebraska Omaha on Wednesday night at the Palumbo Center.

