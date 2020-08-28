Transactions

Presented by

Steelers bring back Blacknall

Aug 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers brought back receiver Saeed Blacknall, who was released by the team on Aug. 21.

Blacknall, who played college football at Penn State, first signed with the Steelers during the offseason. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, signing with the Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders. He spent the season on the Raiders practice squad. He was signed by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 preseason but waived before the regular season began. Blacknall also spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Blacknall played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL this offseason, signed by the Steelers after their season came to an abrupt end because of the COVID pandemic.

While at Penn State he had 50 receptions for 979 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 games.

To make room for him on the roster the team released linebacker James Lockhart.

-->> Get to Know Saeed Blacknall

Related Content

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers made additional roster moves on Wednesday
news

Freiermuth to return to practice

Tight end Pat Freiermuth will return to practice on Wednesday and the team signed two to the practice squad
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers placed linebacker Kwon Alexander on the Reserve/Injured list
news

Steelers make roster move

The Steelers waived defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko
news

Steelers elevate two for Sunday's game

The Steelers elevated linebacker Tariq Carpenter and safety Trenton Thompson for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers
news

Holcomb placed on IR; McFarland activated

Cole Holcomb was placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Monday and Anthony McFarland Jr. was activated from the Reserve/Injured List
news

Steelers activate Cameron Heyward

Cameron Heyward was activated from the Reserve/Injured List on Wednesday
news

Steelers make additional practice squad moves

The Steelers made additional practice squad moves on Tuesday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers made several moves to their practice squad on Monday
news

Steelers make practice squad moves

The Steelers practice squad continues to evolve with two new signings
news

Steelers activate Johnson, make other moves

The Steelers activated Diontae Johnson, placed Pat Freiermuth on the Reserve/Injured List and released Gunner Olszewski
news

Steelers sign Rush

The Steelers signed cornerback Darius Rush on Wednesday
Advertising