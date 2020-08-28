Steelers bring back Blacknall

Blacknall, who played college football at Penn State, first signed with the Steelers during the offseason. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft, signing with the Las Vegas (Oakland) Raiders. He spent the season on the Raiders practice squad. He was signed by the Miami Dolphins in the 2019 preseason but waived before the regular season began. Blacknall also spent time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Blacknall played for the Los Angeles Wildcats of the XFL this offseason, signed by the Steelers after their season came to an abrupt end because of the COVID pandemic.