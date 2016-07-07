Steelers bring back a piece of history

A piece of that history was unveiled on Thursday morning, as bronze sculptures from the original Manchester Bridge were reinstalled by the Pittsburgh Steelers in a plaza near Stage AE on the North Shore, right along Art Rooney Avenue and North Shore Drive.

The sculptures feature pioneer scout Christopher Gist and Native American Seneca leader Chief Guyasuta flanking the Pittsburgh coat of arms.

"When I was little we traveled across this bridge many times," said Steelers' President Art Rooney II, who was joined at the unveiling by parents, Steelers' Chairman Dan Rooney and his wife Patricia. "Those two characters greeted us as we came across the river. It's great to restore something that was a part of our history and some beautiful sculptures that deserve to be displayed."

The Manchester Bridge, which opened in 1915, spanned from the North Shore to The Point in downtown Pittsburgh. The bridge was demolished in 1970, with just the footing of it remaining along the Allegheny River near Heinz Field. The sculptures, which were added to the bridge in 1917, were preserved by the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation when it was demolished.

"Thanks to the Rooney family and the Steelers for doing it this year," said Andrew Masich, President of the Heinz History Center. "It's appropriate the Steelers are doing this because in 1933 when the Steelers got started they used the city seal for the team's first logo. This is part of our history."