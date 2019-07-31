Steelers awarded WR Reilly

The Steelers were awarded free agent wide receiver Brandon Reilly off waivers, the team announced this afternoon.

Reilly was recently released by the Detroit Lions before being claimed by the Steelers. Reilly began his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and also spent time on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. He played collegiately at Nebraska.

"I hear he is able and ready and those two things are what we need right now," said Coach Mike Tomlin, who also said receiver Ryan Switzer suffered a quad injury in practice on Wednesday.