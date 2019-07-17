Steelers announce Fantennial Weekend

Jul 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM

The Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks in their 2019 regular-season home opener at Heinz Field on Sunday, September 15. Kickoff for the Week Two home opener is 1 p.m.

Honoring the NFL's 100th season, the days leading up to the home opener will be a Fantennial Weekend, presented PNC, UPMC and U.S. Steel.

On Friday, Steelers alumni and current players will attend a high school football game featuring Riverside High School vs. Western Beaver at Blackhawk High School. Western Beaver is coached by former Steelers WR Derek Moye, who also played high school football in western Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, a Steelers Fan Fest will take place on Art Rooney Avenue outside of Heinz Field from 2-6 p.m., with a number of activities for fans, including a car show and an evening concert at Stage AE.

Sunday's home opener will feature a number of Fantennial elements, including the unveiling of the top play in team history, as voted on by fans. The team will also be giving away a trip to this year's Super Bowl as part of an on-field halftime competition, along with other prizes throughout the game. Additionally, the high school teams and coaches from the Friday night high school football showcase will be recognized on the field during the game.

Additional details surrounding the Steelers Fantennial Weekend will be announced on Steelers.com during the preseason.

Related Content

news

2022 Triple Take: RB

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top running back prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

Steelers-by-position: Safeties

Edmunds had his best season in 2021 and now is on the brink of unrestricted free agency
news

Nickel, Calland headed to KY Pro Football HOF

Elbie Nickel and Lee Calland are members of the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
news

Catching on

Rookies Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth added splash to passing game
news

Asked and Answered: Feb. 24

In 2001, the team traded down, ended up with Hampton plus ammo to move up in Round 2
news

Steelers-by-position: OTs

It wasn't the original plan, but rookie Moore started 16 of 17 regular season games at LT
news

Shell shares his story of perseverance

Donnie Shell took part in Heart of a Hall of Famer with area high school students as a part of Black History Month
news

Colbert on run D, Tuitt, trading up

'We just hope for the best for him as he tries to come back and be a part of the Pittsburgh Steelers'
news

2022 Triple Take: WR

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top wide receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
news

Asked and Answered: Feb. 22

Missing out on signing the reigning Super Bowl MVP once netted quite the consolation prize
news

Colbert: It's a different agenda

GM acknowledges Ben's retirement has created a unique situation for the 2022 offseason
news

Perry broke barriers across the board

Lowell Perry broke barriers in the NFL and beyond
Advertising