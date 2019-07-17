Steelers announce Fantennial Weekend

The Steelers will host the Seattle Seahawks in their 2019 regular-season home opener at Heinz Field on Sunday, September 15. Kickoff for the Week Two home opener is 1 p.m.

Honoring the NFL's 100th season, the days leading up to the home opener will be a Fantennial Weekend, presented PNC, UPMC and U.S. Steel.

On Friday, Steelers alumni and current players will attend a high school football game featuring Riverside High School vs. Western Beaver at Blackhawk High School. Western Beaver is coached by former Steelers WR Derek Moye, who also played high school football in western Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, a Steelers Fan Fest will take place on Art Rooney Avenue outside of Heinz Field from 2-6 p.m., with a number of activities for fans, including a car show and an evening concert at Stage AE.

Sunday's home opener will feature a number of Fantennial elements, including the unveiling of the top play in team history, as voted on by fans. The team will also be giving away a trip to this year's Super Bowl as part of an on-field halftime competition, along with other prizes throughout the game. Additionally, the high school teams and coaches from the Friday night high school football showcase will be recognized on the field during the game.