Steelers add to practice squad

The Steelers signed defensive back Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.
Barnes was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but was released on the final roster cutdown. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad, before he was signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster in mid-December.
He played college football at Baylor University where he started 10 games his senior season, recording 23 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery on the season. He finished his time at Baylor with three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two and a half tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.
