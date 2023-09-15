Transactions

Presented by

Steelers add to practice squad

Sep 15, 2023 at 10:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers signed defensive back Kalon Barnes to the practice squad.

Barnes was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but was released on the final roster cutdown. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Miami Dolphins practice squad, before he was signed to the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster in mid-December.

He played college football at Baylor University where he started 10 games his senior season, recording 23 tackles, five pass breakups, an interception, and a fumble recovery on the season. He finished his time at Baylor with three interceptions, 14 passes defensed, two and a half tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

Bringing you the action: For fans who don't want to miss any of the action, NFL+ is here, which means you can now watch the Steelers live and on the go! Watch live local and primetime regular season games on mobile, plus NFL RedZone, NFL Network, live audio and more - all in one place. Start your free trial today here.

Related Content

news

Steelers make multiple roster moves

The team placed Cameron Heyward on the Reserve/Injured List, promoted receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to the active roster and made practice squad moves
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers added to their practice squad on Wednesday
news

Steelers make roster moves

The Steelers made changes to their practice squad on Tuesday
news

Steelers sign three to practice squad

The Steelers signed three additional players to fill out their initial practice squad
news

Steelers sign King, add four to practice squad

The Steelers signed cornerback Desmond King II and added four to their practice squad
news

Steelers add nine to the practice squad

The Steelers added nine players to the practice squad, including eight who were previously on the roster
news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

Moves are still happening a day after the 53-man roster was set
news

Steelers trade Green, reduce roster to 53

The Steelers traded guard Kendrick Green to the Texans and released 16 other players
news

Steelers make additional roster moves

The Steelers released 10 players on Monday as the deadline approaches to get down to the 53-man roster
news

Steelers trade Dotson to Rams

The Steelers acquired a fourth-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round pick in 2025

news

Roster moves continue for Steelers

The Steelers continued to make roster moves on Sunday as they work toward the 53-man roster
Advertising