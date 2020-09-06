Steelers add 14 to practice squad

The Steelers signed 14 players to their practice squad on Sunday, all who were with the team in training camp and recently released.

The list includes six players on defense including cornerback Trajan Bandy, safeties Antoine Brooks, Jr. and Curtis Riley, linebacker Jayrone Elliott and defensive linemen Daniel McCullers and Henry Mondeaux. On offense the team signed seven players including receiver Deon Cain and Amara Darboh, running back Trey Edmunds, tight end Kevin Rader, and offensive linemen Anthony Coyle, Derwin Gray, and Jarron Jones. The team also added punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad.

All teams have the ability to sign 16 players to the practice squad this year, and vested veterans are permitted to be signed this season.

A look at the 2020 practice squad:

Cornerback Trajan Bandy - Rookie free agent signed after the draft. Was an All-ACC honorable mention selection in 2019 at Miami when he started 13 games with 29 tackles, 20 of them solo stops, and added three sacks. He forced one fumble and had a fumble recovery.

Safety Antoine Brooks Jr. - Selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Brooks, who was voted MVP for the Terrapins last season, was a second-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches) and third-team All-Big Ten selection (media). Brooks finished the season as the Terps leading tackler with 87 stops, including 69 solo stops, also had eight and a half tackles for a loss and five pass defenses.

Receiver Deon Cain - Cain was signed to the Steelers active roster from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in 2019. Played in six games for the Steelers with three starts. Cain started three games for the Colts and finished the season with nine receptions for 124 yards on the two teams combined. Cain was drafted by the Colts in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was injured in training camp his rookie season, spending the year on the Reserve/Injured list.

Tackle Anthony Coyle - Coyle, who played at Fordham, was most recently with the New York Guardians in the XFL. He was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending time with the Texans, he was signed to the Green Bay Packers practice squad. He also spent part of the 2019 season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad. Coyle played in 48 games at Fordham, starting 10 at right tackle and 34 at left tackle. He was first-team All-Patriot league in his final two seasons.

Receiver Amara Darboh - Darboh was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2019, and then activated to the 53-man roster almost a month later although he didn't see any game action. Darboh was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in 16 games his rookie season, finishing with eight receptions for 71 yards. He spent the 2018 season on the reserve/injured list but was released prior to the start of the 2019 season. Darboh spent time on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad at the start of this season and was promoted to their active roster on Oct. 16. He didn't see any playing time, inactive on game day, and was released on Nov. 5. He was signed to the Steelers practice squad on Nov. 18.

Running back Trey Edmunds - Edmunds opened the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad before being promoted to the 53-man roster. He played in 11 games with 22 carries for 92 yards and had six receptions for 48 yards. Edmunds also had one interception on a fake punt against the Los Angeles Rams. His best performance came against the Indianapolis Colts when he had 12 carries for 73 yards when both James Conner and Benny Snell were inactive due to injuries. He spent 12 weeks on the team's practice squad in 2018, before being added to the 53-man roster. He played in four games in 2018, but finished the season without a carry, seeing action mostly on special teams. Edmunds, the brother of safety Terrell Edmunds, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017. He played in 16 games that season and had nine carries for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Jayrone Elliott - Elliott originally signed with the Steelers during the 2019 training camp and was released when the team cut down to the 53-man roster. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 10, 2019 but released a month later when the team signed Paxton Lynch and Trey Edmunds to the active roster. He was brought back on Oct. 23 but released again on Oct. 31. Elliott returned to the Steelers in mid-November only for a short stint. Elliott played in five games during his time with the Steelers. In the preseason Elliott recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. In his four seasons in the NFL he has played in 43 games with the Steelers, Green Bay Packers (2014-16) and Dallas Cowboys (2017).

Offensive tackle Derwin Gray - Signed a reserve/future contract at the end of the 2019 season. Spent the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Selected by the Steelers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Played at Maryland where he appeared in 35 games, starting 25 of them. Started 10 of 12 games at left tackle his redshirt senior season.

Offensive tackle Jarron Jones - Jones most recently played for the New York Guardians in the XFL, after being selected by them in the first round. Jones spent time in the NFL after signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. He was released by the Giants and signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad, switching from defensive line to offensive line. Jones played college football at Notre Dame where he was a defensive tackle. He had 59 tackles in his career, adding 19.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks. As a senior in 2016 he had 11 tackles for a loss, including six in a win over Miami.

Defensive tackle Daniel McCullers - McCullers, who signed a two-year contract prior to the 2019 season, played in 16 games last season and finished with eight tackles, three of them solo stops, and one pass defense. McCullers played in 15 games in 2018, starting one, and finished with three tackles and a sack. His only sack came when he took down Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes. McCullers was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Defensive end Henry Mondeaux - Signed a reserve/future contract at the end of the 2019 season. Spent the 2019 season on the practice squad. Signed with the Steelers originally in the 2019 offseason. Mondeaux, who played at the University of Oregon, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the Saints during training camp and was signed to the Saints practice squad before the last game of the 2018 season. While at Oregon, Mondeaux won the school's Tough Man Award, presented to a player for his 'Will to Win.' His senior year he started 13 games, finishing with 45 tackles, six for a loss, and five sacks.

Tight end Kevin Rader - Signed a reserve/future contract at the end of the 2019 season. Spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Originally signed a reserve/future contract early in the 2019 offseason. Signed by the Green Bay Packers last year as an undrafted rookie free agent, spending training camp with the team. Played collegiately at Youngstown State where he had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area.

Safety Curtis Riley - Riley was signed by the Steelers in training camp and made the initial 53-man roster but was later released. Riley played for the Raiders in 2019 where he played in 16 games, starting three. He finished the season with 34 tackles. He started all 16 games for the New York Giants in 2018, tallying 75 tackles and four interceptions, including a pick-six he took in for a nine-yard touchdown against Washington. Riley originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Fresno State following the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and was on the Titans practice squad during the 2016 season. Riley played in seven games for the Titans in 2017, recording 12 tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.