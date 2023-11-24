5 for Friday: Harris, Warren powering way to history books?

Considering Baltimore gets an average of 48.6 yards per game from quarterback Lamar Jackson on the ground – his lowest total since his rookie season – the argument could be made that the Steelers' traditional running game has been the best in the league since the calendar flipped to the month of November.

And the Steelers have gotten to that level due to the efforts of both of their running backs and, obviously, the men blocking for them.

Harris has carried the ball 44 times for 186 yards, an average of 4.2 yards per attempt. Extrapolated over a full season, that would be 1,054 yards despite averaging just 14.7 carries per game over that period.

Warren, meanwhile, has been on an incredible heater. He's gained 318 yards on 35 rushing attempts. That works out to just over 1,800 yards over the course of a full season at 9.1 yards per carry.

That has improved Warren's yards per carry average in 2023 to a league-best 6.2. He has a chance to become the first Steelers player to lead the league in yards per carry since Johnny Clement in 1947.

Currently, Harris and Warren are 13th and 14th, respectively, in rushing yards in the AFC, with Harris having 499 and Warren at 493 with seven games remaining on the schedule.

If they continue at the pace they've been in the past three weeks, Harris would finish the season with 933 rushing yards and Warren would have 1,235.

And employing both as options is what new offensive coordinator/running backs coach Eddie Faulkner plans to do.

"We need both them guys to win," Faulkner said Thursday. "You know what I mean? Like, it's really that simple to me. And so that's what we'll continue to do."