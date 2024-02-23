5 for Friday: What will Khan and company do for encore?

The NFL Scouting Combine will kick off next week, and for the first time since training camp last summer we'll get to hear from Steelers general manager Omar Khan and what he has to say about the direction of the team.

Khan and assistant GM Andy Weidl don't speak to the media during the season, much the same way we don't hear from team president Art Rooney II until the season is completed. The task of being the voice of the team during the season falls on head coach Mike Tomlin.

But as the NFL prepares to head into free agency and a new league year starting March 13, the front office takes center stage.

Khan and company showed they were adept last season at being active on the free agent market without being frivolous. The Steelers signed more free agents in 2023 than they had at any time since true free agency began in 2023.

And while many of those free agent pieces were signed for depth – with a few notable exceptions – as we saw last season, much of that depth was very necessary.

Of the 10 outside free agents signed, the only ones who didn't wind up starting at least one game were defensive linemen Armon Watts and Breiden Fehoko. And defensive back Patrick Peterson and guard Isaac Seumalo were two of just three Steelers to play more than 1,000 snaps in 2023.

The signings were only part of it. Khan and company also won the draft, putting together one of 2023's top classes.

A piece on NFL.com last week ranked the Steelers' 2023 rookie class as the second-best in the league, behind only Houston. And Houston had the second and third picks in the draft, it was going to be hard to surpass that one.