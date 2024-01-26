5 for Friday: Unlocking Freiermuth a key for new OC

In scoring defense overall, the Browns were the third-best defense – in the AFC North. Baltimore led the league at 16.5 points per game, while the Steelers were tied for sixth at 19.1 points per game.

In terms of takeaways, the Browns were tied for fourth with 28, one more than the Steelers, who had 27. The Ravens and Giants tied for the league lead with 31 each.

How about sacks? The Browns finished sixth there with 49, two more than the Steelers, who had 47. But that also was 11 fewer than Baltimore's league-best 60.

The second part of the argument was Garrett's "metrics" were better than those of Watt according to Pro Football Focus and Next Gen Stats.

But the metrics are a copout.

No matter how many made-up stats people design for "measuring" a football player's effectiveness, they shouldn't override a player's actual production.

And Watt had more sacks (19 to 14), tackles (68 to 42), tackles for a loss (19 to 17), interceptions (1 to 0), fumble recovers (3 to 1) and quarterback hits (36 to 30). They both forced four fumbles. Over the final seven weeks of the regular season, Garrett had 12 tackles and one sack. He had three more tackles and no sacks in Cleveland's playoff loss to Houston.

True that it was three more tackles and the same number of sacks as Watt had in the postseason, but Watt was injured for the Steelers' playoff loss at Buffalo.

Over the final seven weeks of the season, Watt had 21 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Watt was better in every statistical category than Garrett this season. And he became the first player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to lead the league three different times.

Watt and Garrett are both great players. They're both on a Pro Football Hall of Fame course in their careers.

But there's a reason why the NFL doesn't use made-up analytics to track how effective a pass rusher might be. We have real statistics that track that. They're called sacks, tackles for a loss and quarterback hits. And Watt was better across the board in those areas.

This isn't a Troy Polamalu vs. Ed Reed argument. In that instance, Polamalu played strong safety, while Reed was a free safety. They were asked to do different things for their respective defenses.

Watt and Garrett are largely asked to do the same things. In fact, Watt, who drops into coverage a handful of times each game, is actually asked to do more.