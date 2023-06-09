5 for Friday: Time for the real Ogunjobi to shine

• Speaking of excited, the Steelers cornerbacks aren't the only ones feeling that way about the team's addition this offseason of potential future Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Patrick Peterson.

All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick mentioned this week working with Peterson and the potential that brings for him to improve his already impressive above-the-neck game.

"Me and him, we're already talking about high-level stuff and the coach has to tell us, 'Hey, bring it down a bit.' That's really cool," Fitzpatrick said. "It's an honor to play with a guy like that."

It's an area of his game Fitzpatrick, who tied for the league lead with six interceptions last season, is working hard at which to improve in 2023.

"I wanted to really improve my IQ of the game," Fitzpatrick said. "I've been watching a lot of film, sitting down with a lot of coaches, whether it be the linebacker coach, our assistant DB coach, I'm just trying to advance my football IQ game. I like to be in the right position, but I also don't want to be a robot. I want the quarterback to not know where I'm going to be at. I want to make plays that are made because of my IQ."

That sounds a lot like another former Steelers longtime safety.

In addition to helping mentor young cornerbacks Joey Porter and Corey Trice, if Peterson can help have a profound effect on making Fitzpatrick, a three-time All-Pro, even better, he's worth his weight in gold.

• There has been plenty of grousing lately regarding the NFL's policy regarding its players and staff gambling, with some saying it's hypocritical since the league now has partnerships with gaming websites and ventures.

But employers have long been telling employees what is and is not permitted in various ways. And this is no different.

In most states, for example, bartenders are not legally permitted to drink behind the bar while serving alcohol.

The NFL doesn't hide its rules on gambling. It's on a sign and is one of the first things players see when they walk into a locker room. Players are told about it from the time they join a team.

And it has to be that way – even though gambling is now legal in many states.