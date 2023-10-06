5 for Friday: Slowing Jackson always job No. 1

But while Jackson is completing a career-high 74.3 percent of his passes, he still leads Baltimore's rushing attack with 220 yards, while his 41 rushing attempts through four games is only three behind running back Gus Edwards for the team lead.

Baltimore's passing game has become very perimeter oriented, with a lot of bubble screens and quick slants, primarily to rookie receiver Zay Flowers, who leads the team with 24 receptions through four games, but for only 244 yards. If you take Flowers' long catch for the season – 52 yards out of the equation – he's averaging 8.4 yards per catch on his other 23 receptions. The same thing goes for tight end Mark Andrews, the team's second-leading receiver. If his long catch – 36 yards – is taken out of the equation, he's averaging 9.5 yards per reception.

Only three NFL receivers have an average depth of target lower than that of Flowers, who has seen passes thrown his way just 6.1 yards downfield. And none of the three receivers with less air yards than Flowers are anything close to the No. 1 receiver on their respective teams. Andrews isn't much better at 6.7 air yards per attempt, but that's not uncommon for tight ends.

"A lot of perimeter screens, a lot of perimeter runs," said Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson. "We know Lamar with the RPO actions, giving him the run-pass option. It's kind of been their game in the past, but they're getting more involved with it having Zay Flowers as a dynamic receiver with the ball in his hands. Those guys are doing what their personnel does well."

So, the Steelers are going to have to play a game of cat-and-mouse with Jackson.

The Ravens are either getting the ball out of his hands quickly on most occasions, or they are designing runs for him to take off and pick up yardage.

There won't be a lot of long-developing plays to allow Steelers edge rushers to affect him in the passing game – at least not when they're in their own territory.