5 for Friday: Second receiving option might already be on roster

• As we sit here two weeks out from the NFL Draft, most of the hay is now in the barn.

The evaluations and scouting are complete, as are player interviews and medical evaluations.

The next step for the Steelers and the other 31 teams in the NFL will be to set their draft boards, putting the finishing touches on their overall rankings.

That has to be the most difficult – and perhaps most rewarding – part of the process.

For example, ranking a cornerback compared to an offensive lineman can't be easy. Their skill sets are completely different, even though they play the same game.

That's where trusting the draft process and the evaluations comes into play. Need also becomes a deciding factor.

Have you ever noticed that the "best player available" also happens to be the best player available at a position of need?

That being said, heading into this year's draft, the only positions at which the Steelers would appear to be not in the market to select – at least in the first round – would be running back, outside linebacker, safety and tight end.

In my opinion, anything else could be on the table.

• If your favorite player looks a little different on the field in 2024, it's because the NFL is introducing 12 new helmets this season, including eight that are made specifically for linemen and quarterbacks.

According to the NFL, five of the new helmets that are being introduced performed better in testing than any helmet previously tested.