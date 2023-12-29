5 for Friday: Peterson happy with move to safety

• If Mason Rudolph is looking for any inspiration when it comes to perseverance at the quarterback position in the NFL, he need only look across the field Sunday at Seattle's Geno Smith.

A second-round pick of the Jets in 2013, Smith became a starter in his rookie season, leading the Jets to an 8-8 record. But he also threw 12 touchdown passes against a league-worst 21 interceptions that season.

And when he struggled in his second season – the Jets went 3-10 in his 13 starters in which he threw 13 touchdown passes against 13 interceptions – he was eventually benched in favor of Michael Vick.

Smith spent two more injury-riddled seasons with the Jets before going to the Giants in 2017, the Chargers in 2018 and finally, the Seahawks in 2019. But he was a backup at each one of those spots until Russell Wilson was injured for Seattle in 2021.

Smith showed enough during a three-start stretch that the Seahawks moved on from Wilson in 2022 and allowed Smith to compete with Drew Lock for the starting job – one he's held since.

It took Smith 10 years, but he finally became a starting quarterback at 32 years old, making the Pro Bowl that season.

"I think it's an instant gratification league," Rudolph said of the NFL. "I've got a lot of respect for Geno Smith, who battled. What a career, what an inspiration to a lot of guys, and now he's battled through and stayed aggressive and stayed competent and positive, and he got a shot a couple of years ago, and look at what he's doing."

Rudolph has the tools. As Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week when asked about what was the reason for Rudolph's success last week completing several deep passes, he has the arm talent to play in the NFL.

And, as Tomlin also noted, though he hasn't been inducted just yet, he has a College Football Hall of Fame resume. Rudolph's 13,618 career college passing yards still ranks 14th in NCAA Division I history.

But you've got to produce – quickly. And if it doesn't happen right away, you can quickly be forgotten.

The last time Rudolph started back-to-back games in the NFL came in 2019, when he was still just 24 years old. Now, he's 28, and he's been through some stuff. He's watched. He's learned. And he just might be a better quarterback because of it.