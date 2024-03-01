5 for Friday: Khan's goal remains Super Bowl

The Steelers added offensive linemen Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig in free agency, then brought in offensive tackle Broderick Jones and massive tight end Darnell Washington in the draft on offense. Defensively, tackle Keeanu Benton and big cornerback Joey Porter were acquired in the draft, while the linebacker corps was totally revamped in free agency.

This offseason will be the next step for Khan and company. Last offseason was largely a hit and the Steelers saw an improvement, going 10-7 and earning a playoff spot.

But the ultimate goal was not reached. And Khan will take that thought into this offseason.

"I felt really good about how the guys improved every week as they played," Khan said of his first draft class. "But I sat and watched the Super Bowl at home like everybody else and watched Kansas City win the Super Bowl. And you know, that's not where we want to be. So we have to be better. You know, everyone's got to be better, myself included. So the goal is for someone to be watching us in the Super Bowl."

• The retirement of Bill Hillgrove on Thursday after 30 years as the play-by-play person in the radio booth for the Steelers is the passing of an era.

Hillgrove replaced longtime play-by-play announcer Jack Fleming in the booth next to Myron Cope in 1994 before Cope retired in 2005.

Then, it was Hillgrove and Tunch Ilkin, who had joined the booth a few years prior, on the calls for Steelers games. Eventually, current color analyst Craig Wolfley joined Hillgrove and Ilkin on those calls.

Hillgrove called four Super Bowls for the Steelers, games he still cherishes.

"We went 2-2, so I came up short," Hillgrove said with a chuckle on Steelers Nation Radio. "But two is pretty good."

Unfortunately, Fleming, Cope and Ilkin are no longer with us. But Hilgrove is, even if we won't hear his gentle baritone any longer on the calls of Steelers games.

"When it's time, it's time," Hillgrove said.

With Hillgrove, it was always time to turn on the radio and relax while you listened to the game. And it was always about the game itself for Hillgrove.