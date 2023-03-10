5 for Friday: Offseason heats up next week

The cap increased $16 million this year, and the Steelers are right where they want to be heading into the start of the new league year.

"You guys have seen through different seasons what kind of shape we've been in," GM Omar Khan said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine. "We're obviously in a lot better shape than we've been in the past. There were years where we had to be -- I don't really like to use the word, 'creative' -- but had to do some things. We're comfortable if there's the opportunity to improve our team with someone, we can make things happen. There's nothing that will be holding us back."

The Steelers don't have to get creative in this offseason to make things happen. If there's another player at any position such as Daniels or Cole that they want to go get, they can do so.

And they also have more firepower in the draft than they are accustomed to having with three picks in the top 49 and four in the top 80 selections.

While other teams in the AFC and, more importantly, in the AFC North struggle to keep their nucleus intact, the Steelers will clearly be adding to the team, not subtracting.

It's a big reason Khan was so excited about the next couple of months when he spoke at the Combine.