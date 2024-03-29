5 for Friday: Tomlin sees added value to Smith on staff

• Steelers general manager Omar Khan doesn't see himself as aggressive in his job, despite two very active years on the job of making deals such as the ones that completely revamped the team's quarterback room in the span of a few days and trading up in the first round of the draft in 2023 to acquire offensive tackle Broderick Jones.

To Khan, it's all about doing what he feels necessary to put the best product on the field possible and achieve the goal of winning a Super Bowl.

"I don't ever necessarily consider myself or describe myself as aggressive," Khan said. "I'm trying to do everything I can to help – I owe it to Steeler nation to do everything I can to try to get to the Super Bowl. And every decision that we make and that we talk about, every move that we make and talk about is based on that. Sometimes we make moves, we make decisions, sometimes we don't. But it's always with the intent of doing what we can to get to the second week in February."

The Steelers also have been more active in free agency in recent years. But the process actually began late in former GM Kevin Colbert's tenure. The Steelers traded up in the 2019 draft to acquire Devin Bush – a move that didn't work. And they traded a future first-round pick to the Dolphins to acquire Minkah Fitzpatrick – a move that did.

The Steelers have been willing to adjust and make bold moves.

"I don't know if I necessarily say it's evolved," Khan said of the team's approach. "I had the opportunity to learn from Kevin. Kevin and I always worked really close together. And you know, (team president) Art (Rooney II) has been here. And coach has been here for a long time. And we've always looked into different opportunities and tried to handle things on a yearly basis with the ultimate goal of getting to the Super Bowl. I think every year brings new challenges. So, it sort of happened that things have kind of gone a certain way this year and even last year."

• The new kickoff rules approved by the NFL for a test run in the 2024 season could change the way teams view some of the players at the bottom of their roster.