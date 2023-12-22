5 for Friday: Rudolph, Johnson have a bond

When wide receiver Diontae Johnson spoke earlier this week about the trust factor he has with quarterback Mason Rudolph, he's speaking from plenty of experience.

In seven career games in which he has started with Mason Rudolph and both have finished the game, Johnson has 29 receptions for 456 yards and three touchdowns. That's a healthy 15.7 yards per reception average.

Overall, Johnson has 40 catches for 564 yards and four touchdown catches with Rudolph on the field.

Overall, Johnson accounts for nearly 24 percent of Rudolph's career 2,369 career passing yards and a full 25 percent of his touchdown passes.

Included in those is a six-reception, 77-yard game with a touchdown against the Bengals, a game with five catches for 84 yards and a score against the Dolphins, one with three receptions for 96 yards against the Rams and a seven-catch, 83-yard performance against the Lions in 2020.

You can expect something similar Saturday against the Bengals. Rudolph and Johnson have a good connection.

"I've got a lot of reps with Tae and enjoy throwing him the ball," said Rudolph. "And I enjoy working with him. He's a good dude. And so, I'm going to try to keep that rolling."

One of the main jobs of a backup quarterback is not necessarily to go out and win the game for his team, but more so to not lose it.

It's a fine line to walk.

But Rudolph understands that, as well.

"I think you want to obviously move the chains and score points, but let's not be foolish with the football. Let's find the open guy and take what the defense gives you, check the ball down when you need to and don't try to be the hero," Rudolph said. "And I think when you think like that, I think you don't put too much pressure on yourself, and you can end up playing smooth, getting into rhythm."

That's another reason Rudolph has worked so well with Johnson in the past. A great route runner, Johnson is nearly always open.