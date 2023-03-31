5 for Friday: In Kenny they trust

He's a football player, first and foremost. Having him on the field as one of your top four, five or six defensive backs is a benefit to any football team. And it doesn't matter what position he is playing.

• A lot of people pay close attention to where Tomlin goes on his pro day trips. Typically, he has general manager Omar Khan with him, just as he used to do with Kevin Colbert.

Sometimes the Steelers don't hide their intentions, such as last year when they had clearly zeroed in on the quarterback position, going to the pro days of every top player at the position.

This year? Well, don't read too much into where Tomlin and Khan show up.

"It's a myriad of variables. Number of players, my scheduling, geographics," Tomlin said. "I mean, there's a myriad of variables that determine where we go, so don't try to read too much into where I go or where I don't go, to cut to the chase."

Take that for what it's worth. But there have been cases where Tomlin hasn't been to the pro day of the player the Steelers have selected in the first round of the draft.

And, believe it or not, many times, Tomlin and company aren't at a pro day to simply look at first-round players. After all, there are more rounds to the draft than just one.

And, Tomlin isn't above some subterfuge.

"I may because you guys might be tracking my movements," Tomlin told reporters when asked if he has visited with players in the past whose game tape he doesn't necessarily like.

• Colbert didn't worry too much about what other teams were doing in the draft, instead choosing to focus on what his staff's evaluations were on players. He said a couple of years ago the Steelers stopped doing mock drafts based on other team's needs or information several years ago.