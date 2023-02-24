5 for Friday: Combine offers great insight

Often, these kind of rumors are put out there by teams hoping to push a player down the board to a spot where they can select him. Other times, it might be an agent of another player at the same position who is hoping to get his player in a better draft spot.

The good teams, however, do their due diligence and know what's true and what is false.

In many cases, the Combine offers a head coach such as Tomlin or a general manager such as Omar Khan the first opportunity to meet with many of these players for the first time. The scouts have done all of the background work on them. Now, he has to sit down with the head coach and GM to make his case to them, as well.

In the case of Pickens, the Steelers had no issues taking him in the second round. He rewarded that confidence in him by catching 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.

Instances such as Pickens are why the Combine is still important. So many of these young players are coming off injuries or have questions surrounding their status. The Combine offers the 32 NFL teams an opportunity to sift through everything to figure out the truth.

• Last year's Combine was the fastest on record, as the average timed 40-yard dash was 4.71 seconds.

But that's not really a surprise, as the times have continually gotten better over the years. In 2010, the average 40 time at the Combine was 4.81 seconds. So, over the past 10 years, we've seen prospects shave a tenth of a second off their times.

Does that mean these players are that much faster than their peers of a decade ago? Not necessarily.