5 for Friday: Holcomb might be the most important FA signing

Twenty years ago, you could take a great athlete such as Kendrell Bell and just tell him to go hunt the football with great results.

In today's game, young linebackers will get manipulated by offensive coordinators like crazy. One false step and you're toast.

"We signed those guys because we knew we had two guys that can start," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said of Holcomb and Roberts. "A little different skill set in that regard where E Rob is really a first and second-down thumper-type of guy. Cole may give you a little more flexibility to be able to play every down. And so, we like that because we had those guys, we knew they started in the NFL, we know they're capable starters.

"And we thought that we saw enough from Mark Rob that we could bring him along. Still a work in progress, still probably not quite ready, but really making good strides. I think when you watch him as I watch him, he's better at communication, he's better at pass coverage, he's better at some of the things where he was hurting last year. But (he) still has a way to go, but he's really working on it, and you see the improvement. And so, what you're hoping for is, as he continues to improve, maybe next year he's ready to really compete for that starting job."

That might not be what fans want to hear, but it's the reality. The Steelers selected Robinson as a project. It's a project on which they're continuing to work, but a project nonetheless.

A big step for him this season would be becoming a very valuable member of special teams, something he should be able to do.

• Robinson is a perfect example of what's happened to the running back position.

He spent two seasons at Southeast Missouri and another at Presbyterian universities as a running back before transferring to Mississippi and converting to linebacker.

The starting running back is the best athlete – or one of the best athletes – on every high school football team.

Then, guys get to college and all those running backs wind up converting to other positions.