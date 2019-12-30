Steelers 2020 opponents 

Dec 30, 2019 at 09:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Updated on March 10, 2020

It seems a long way off, but the Steelers know their opponents for the 2020 season.

And they even know one they will play in the preseason. The Steelers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 6. Kickoff for the game, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, is at 8 p.m. The game will give the Steelers five preseason games, with this being the only one that has been set so far. (Tickets for the game will go on sale on Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. To order tickets, click on Hall of Fame tickets.)

The Steelers were a logical choice for the game with Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu and Donnie Shell all members of the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, with Cowher and Polamalu to be enshrined on Aug. 8 and Shell on Sept. 18 as a part of the Hall of Fame Centennial Celebration.

While the rest of the dates and times won't be announced for a while, normally in April, the Steelers know who will be on the regular season schedule, including the traditional AFC North opponents.

At home the Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the North, in addition to the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

On the road the team will face Baltimore, Cincinnati and Cleveland, as well as the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Tennessee Titans.

2020 Regular Season Opponents (2019 Regular Season Record)
Baltimore Ravens (14-2)
Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)
Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Buffalo Bills (10-6)
Dallas Cowboys (8-8)
Denver Broncos (7-9)
Houston Texans (10-6
Indianapolis Colts (7-9)
Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)
New York Giants (4-12)
Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
Tennessee Titans (9-7)
Washington Redskins (3-13)

