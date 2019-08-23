Staying up to speed

Aug 23, 2019 at 11:21 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Sunday night's game against the Tennessee Titans will likely be the final opportunity for the starters to all work together in the preseason, as many of them won't play in the final preseason game against Carolina on Aug. 29. T.J. Watt likes what he sees from the defense so far, and can't wait to put it on display this week in front of a national television audience that will see the game on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

"We're flying around a lot faster than we were last year, especially around this time of year," said Watt. "I feel like we have a lot of great players and we will be able to get us all out there together as a unit. To be able to go out there this weekend and put it all together on a big-time stage will be good.

"I think we are gelling really well. We are playing really fast. That is the number one thing you are seeing. Even if we do miss some tackles this year, you are going to see another guy behind being able to clean the mess up. I think that is going to be our distinct trait this year, being really fast around the ball. Just trying to create more turnovers, trying to be able to get the push up front and be more ball aware this year."

Watt and Bud Dupree have comfortably settled into their role changes from a year ago, and could be another in a great line of linebacker duos in Steelers' history. And while they respect that history, they don't want to be compared to any other tandems, rather make a name for themselves.

"I was looking at (Bud) and seeing how fast and how great he looks out there on the practice field," said Watt. "I think we are going to have a special year together. We both know the playbook really well. We are starting to play off each other really well. We are just waiting until we can split a sack and sit down and have a picnic together.

"You look at a 3-4 defense and it's meant for the outside linebacker to make that splash and make the big-time, game changing plays. We can make an impact on every play. We drop in coverage. We make a lot of edge rushes and pass plays. We do a lot of different things. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves. We want to be our own duo. We don't want to be compared to the legends of the past."

A big moment: Diontae Johnson will have his first opportunity to work with Ben Roethlisberger in a game, and the rookie is anxious to get to work with the veteran gunslinger.

"I am looking forward to it," said Johnson. "It's a big moment for me to show them what I can do with Ben and the rest of the guys. That is what I am looking forward to.

"There is more I can do every day. Just because I make a play here and there, doesn't mean everything is cool. I am just trying to progress and show them I can still improve."

He said it: Joe Haden, who has missed time with what he referred to as an 'ankle contusion,' on how he is progressing.

"I am feeling pretty good. I wouldn't say I am 100 percent, but I am getting very close."

Related Content

news

Heyward, Colbert, Butler nominated for PFWA awards

Cameron Heyward, Kevin Colbert and Keith Butler are all nominated for 2022 Off-Field Awards presented by PFWA

news

Asked and Answered: April 21

Gosselin listed Troy 19th on his 2003 draft board, and the Steelers picked him 16th

news

Training camp returns to Saint Vincent College

The Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College for training camp in 2022

news

A trade that changed it all

Jerome Bettis went from being traded to a Pro Football Hall of Famer

news

Steelers claim Miles Boykin

The Steelers were awarded receiver Miles Boykin off waivers

news

Allen signs one-year tender

Linebacker Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender

news

Corley named assistant quarterbacks coach

The Steelers named David Corley their assistant quarterbacks coach

news

2022 Triple Take: Top Defensive Prospects

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top defensive prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

news

A message from Kalabrya Haskins

A message from Kalabrya Haskins regarding services for late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Jr.

news

Asked and Answered: April 19

Tomlin explains why he views Ward as 'Hall of Fame worthy,' and not just as a presenter

news

A well-deserved honor for Mitchell

Steelers Assistant Head Coach John Mitchell, as well as Wilbur Jackson, were honored at the University of Alabama where they broke racial barriers

news

2022 Triple Take: Top Offensive Prospects

Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley and Mike Prisuta give you their takes on the top offensive prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Advertising