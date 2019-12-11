Head coach Mike Tomlin has noticed, due in part to Hodges' ability to handle such situations, a "general growth and development in Devlin at the quarterback position as he's able to gain some more traction and get some more exposure.

"He's doing a good job of staying to the script, if you will, but he's also doing a good job of being thoughtfully aggressive at the appropriate times, too," Tomlin said this week. "I thought you saw that in the two-minute drill (in Arizona) when we responded to their touchdown drive and were able to put together a field goal drive before the half. I thought you saw it on the possession downs on our last possession of the game when we were working to maintain possession of the ball, and he did what was necessary, from a quarterback standpoint, in those moments.

"And I think those are the moments that define a young passer, those situational moments, those plays that are weighted a little bit differently when you got a line to gain, when time is a factor. He's done a nice job of continuing to be the guy that we know, even in the midst of those circumstances. I think that bodes well for him and for us."

Hodges maintains he'd be comfortable and capable calling plays or audibles in two-minute situations, but he isn't campaigning for that responsibility to be heaped onto his plate.

He's content to get his reps, in games and practices, and to do what's asked.

And to control where the ball is going and when by working his reads and progressions after a snap.

That's responsibility enough as he readies for his fourth NFL start on Sunday against Buffalo.