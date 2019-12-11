'Staying to the script'

Dec 11, 2019 at 04:25 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

The evolution of Devlin "Duck" Hodges does not yet include calling many plays or audibles.

"We've had some gameplan checks and audibles that we've had in the gameplan, and I've executed those," Hodges said after practice today. "Most of the time, whatever play is called is usually the one I'm running."

Even in two-minute situations, the play often comes in from the sideline.

"It just depends," Hodges continued. "I might call one or two. We have a two-minute system. I would say (offensive coordinator) Randy (Fichtner) has called most of them and he's called some good ones and we've had some good players make plays and the line up front blocking.

"It's just something that we practice all training camp. I think we end the practice, if not every day then every other day with a two-minute drill. We've always been prepared and it's nice to go out there and execute."

Hodges has done that in back-to-back starts, no matter who has been calling the shots.

He drove the offense 56 yards in eight plays in 1:51 for a 37-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter that gave the Steelers a 13-10 halftime lead last Sunday in Arizona.

And on Dec. 1 against Cleveland, Hodges put together a five-play, 69-yard drive in 48 seconds that ended with a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver James Washington that tied the game at 10-10 with one minute left in the second quarter.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has noticed, due in part to Hodges' ability to handle such situations, a "general growth and development in Devlin at the quarterback position as he's able to gain some more traction and get some more exposure.

"He's doing a good job of staying to the script, if you will, but he's also doing a good job of being thoughtfully aggressive at the appropriate times, too," Tomlin said this week. "I thought you saw that in the two-minute drill (in Arizona) when we responded to their touchdown drive and were able to put together a field goal drive before the half. I thought you saw it on the possession downs on our last possession of the game when we were working to maintain possession of the ball, and he did what was necessary, from a quarterback standpoint, in those moments.

"And I think those are the moments that define a young passer, those situational moments, those plays that are weighted a little bit differently when you got a line to gain, when time is a factor. He's done a nice job of continuing to be the guy that we know, even in the midst of those circumstances. I think that bodes well for him and for us."

Hodges maintains he'd be comfortable and capable calling plays or audibles in two-minute situations, but he isn't campaigning for that responsibility to be heaped onto his plate.

He's content to get his reps, in games and practices, and to do what's asked.

And to control where the ball is going and when by working his reads and progressions after a snap.

That's responsibility enough as he readies for his fourth NFL start on Sunday against Buffalo.

"I'm throwing it so, yeah, I think so," he said.

PHOTOS: Practice - Bills Week - Day 1

The Steelers prepare for the Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills

JuJu Smith-Schuster
1 / 41

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Matakevich
2 / 41

Tyler Matakevich

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
3 / 41

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devlin Hodges
4 / 41

Devlin Hodges

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
5 / 41

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devlin Hodges
6 / 41

Devlin Hodges

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
7 / 41

Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
T.J. Watt
8 / 41

T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
9 / 41

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bud Dupree and Cameron Heyward
10 / 41

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bud Dupree and Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
11 / 41

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyler Matakevich
12 / 41

Tyler Matakevich

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
13 / 41

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Tuzar Skipper and T.J. Watt
14 / 41

Tuzar Skipper and T.J. Watt

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Deon Cain
15 / 41

Deon Cain

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Cameron Heyward
16 / 41

Cameron Heyward

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
17 / 41

James Conner

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Joe Haden
18 / 41

Joe Haden

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Minkah Fitzpatrick
19 / 41

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason Rudolph
20 / 41

Mason Rudolph

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Jordan Dangerfield
21 / 41

Jordan Dangerfield

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devlin Hodges
22 / 41

Devlin Hodges

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
23 / 41

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
24 / 41

Benny Snell Jr.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
25 / 41

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Head Coach Mike Tomlin
26 / 41

Head Coach Mike Tomlin

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Derwin Gray
27 / 41

Derwin Gray

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
28 / 41

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson
29 / 41

Diontae Johnson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Bud Dupree
30 / 41

Bud Dupree

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Deon Cain
31 / 41

Deon Cain

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster
32 / 41

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Devlin Hodges
33 / 41

Devlin Hodges

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Christian Scotland-Williamson
34 / 41

Christian Scotland-Williamson

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Washington
35 / 41

James Washington

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Benny Snell Jr.
36 / 41

Benny Snell Jr.

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Trey Edmunds
37 / 41

Trey Edmunds

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
James Conner
38 / 41

James Conner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Zach Banner
39 / 41

Zach Banner

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Kerrith Whyte
40 / 41

Kerrith Whyte

Rebecca Mehling/© Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
41 / 41

The Pittsburgh Steelers practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 15 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Karl Roser/© Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Dermontti Dawson autographed football

news

Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum at Acrisure Stadium will open on November 11

news

Steelers acquire Jackson, trade Claypool

Steelers get help in the secondary; acquire a second-round pick

news

Bye Week Blog: Talking it out

All the news and notes during the Steelers bye week

news

'Nobody cares more than that dude'

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner still a big believer in Najee Harris

news

Asked and Answered: Nov. 1

Watt would rebel against any attempt to save him from playing in 'meaningless games'

news

After Further Review: No need to overthink it

Most glaring deficiencies in Philly apparent when the ball was in the air

news

Labriola on the loss to the Eagles

For the second time in the last four weeks, 'embarrassing' is an apt description of the performance

news

Lolley's 10 thoughts: Eagles

Steelers' lack of big plays shows up again in loss to Philadelphia

news

Steelers fall to Eagles, 35-13

Kenny Pickett sacked six times as Steelers head to bye week at 2-6

news

From the Press Room: Steelers at Eagles

Coach Mike Tomlin, quarterback Kenny Pickett and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward talked about the loss to the Eagles

news

Reed is Digest Player of the Week

His sack and a pass defensed helped keep the game relatively close early

Advertising