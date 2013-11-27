Status report for Steelers at Ravens

The Steelers will be without the services of nose tackle Steve McLendon this week after he suffered an ankle injury against the Cleveland Browns, but they could get defensive end Brett Keisel back on the field.

Keisel has been a full participant in practice this week after missing the last two games with a foot injury.

"As a competitor any time you are injured and can't go out and compete, it's hard," said Keisel. "But to be back at practice, put your helmet on, get to work and do your job it feels really good.

"I want to be a part of this game. I am excited about the opportunity to play on Thanksgiving. It should be a good game."

Linebacker LaMarr Woodley, who was limited in practice on Tuesday, did not practice on Wednesday and is considered doubtful for Thursday night.