Stallworth: 'He is one of the best'

On the 2016 Steelers:**

"The sky is the limit. We saw what they did last year when they had people injured and in limited roles. Ben (Roethlisberger) not being Ben because of injuries last year. Then losing running backs and receivers at times and we saw how well they performed. I think they are coming into this season with a world of confidence. I think they are tempering that confidence with experience that says we know we can do this, we know what we can do, but we don't have to get beyond ourselves. I think they will do well in that role. Offensively they rank as one of the best offenses in the league. They have shown that and I think they will show that this season."

On Ben Roethlisberger:

"He is one of the best at it right now. I have been there in the stadium and seen some of those throws he has made, on the money, at the right place. Had it been any other place position wise it would not have been a completion. He has done that, he has done it in the Super Bowl, in the late, waning moments of the Super Bowl hitting a guy in the corner of the end zone. He is a great quarterback, great timing, great arm, great passion and mind for the game.

"We are here, we are in Canton, and if he quits soon enough and I live long enough, I expect to see him here."

On Roethlisberger and the Hall of Fame one day:

"You look at the body of work from season to season, the championships he has been involved with. He has what it takes to be here. I fully expect that to be the case."