Something to build upon

"I think that'll come back the more reps and the more plays and the more games you get into."

The Broncos will be after fewer dropped passes by rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, more accuracy from quarterback Drew Lock on deep passes and better clock management at the end of the game, if necessary.

All were acknowledged in Denver as factors in what became a season-opening, 16-14 loss to Tennessee on Monday night.

None were gaffes to which the Broncos should over-react, Lock maintained.

"That's not a Jerry Jeudy thing to happen," he said of the two balls Jeudy, a first-round pick from Alabama, dropped in his NFL debut. "To me it's nothing that we should really take our time on more than we already have addressed it. We talked about it, he apologized. He was upset. He was hurt.

"But that would be like missing layups in basketball. Yeah, OK, I missed a couple. That's just not going to happen again. You don't go addressing a guy about missing layups, that's not a thing you do. And thats not a thing we would overly address to Jerry. Yeah, he made some drops but let's go out here next week, let's keep getting better."

Lock, likewise, expects better from himself with regard to being on target more often.

"Just a couple of slices on the golf course," he said. "You're used to piping it down the middle and sometimes you hit a slice. I just happened to hit three in back-to-back-to-back holes.

"I'll hit the driving range this week and try to straighten it back out and get the guys going and get a couple downfield."

Already, injuries are a factor on both sides.

The Steelers began getting ready for Denver knowing right offensive tackle Zach Banner (knee) wouldn't be playing. And the Broncos commenced preparations understanding they'd be without starting cornerback A.J. Bouye (shoulder), and uncertain if or to what extent running back Phillip Lindsay (toe) and wide receiver Courtland Sutton would be available.

That much hasn't changed in the NFL.

Next man up.