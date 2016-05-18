Some Hall of Fame advice for Chickillo

While Chickillo was working out recently at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, former Steelers linebacker Kevin Greene, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2016, stopped by. He ran into Chickillo and spent some time giving the young linebacker some tricks of the trade.

"It was awesome to hear what he said," said Chickillo. "He was such an approachable guy. Sometimes guys like him, who have had that success, won't spend the time to talk to you. As soon as I talked to him he was asking me questions and started telling me things he used to do. I am a football historian so it was really cool to meet him too."

Chickillo made the transition from a pass rushing defensive lineman to an outside linebacker, the same thing Greene did, making the advice even more valuable.

"He has had a lot of success at it," said Chickillo. "Any time someone who has done what he has done tells you things, gives you advice, you are going to take it in and remember what he says. I definitely enjoyed it. I like learning different ways to do things. I know there is only one way to do it and that is by working hard and studying."

And what was the best advice he got? Well, Chickillo is smart enough to not fully share the secrets Greene shared.