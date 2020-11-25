Sharing a taste of Steelers' Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time to gather as a family, to enjoy spending time with the ones we love, to share stories and laughs, hugs and prayers of thanks.

This year, though, things are going to be a little different.

The gatherings are likely to be smaller because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most limited to just the people in our own homes. The stories and the laughter, the hugs and the prayers, many of them likely to be shared over Zoom rather than in person.

Even with the distance, even with a smaller group around the table, there is still that one thing that can be enjoyed.