Sending a message with their shoes

Darnell Washington

Cause: Foster Love Project

There isn't anyone in the Steelers locker room that has a connection to their cause as close as rookie tight end Darnell Washington.

His cause is the Foster Love Project, which is dedicated to providing love in action to kids in foster care as well as support to the families who are providing care for them.

Washington understands their work, because he was once one of those kids living in foster care.

"For me, I was in the system," said Washington. "I know how times can be, how low of a self-esteem kids can have. When I was there, my dream at the end of the day was always playing football. But the confidence level wasn't there. My self-esteem wasn't there. I want to show them, if you keep your mind on your dream, if you keep going, you can achieve anything. That is why I want to give them hope."

There were times, though, when he didn't have a lot of hope in his life.

He isn't someone who had an easy life. Nothing was handed to him. Quite the opposite.

His home situation was filled with ups and downs from the time he was only three years old, when he ended up in foster care for multiple years, going from home to home during his young life.

"It was when I was very young," recalled Washington, who doesn't have memories of what led to the situation. "I am not sure why it happened, what the situation was. I went into foster care around age three or four all the way up to third grade when I was about eight or nine years old.

"The time when I was in foster care, I was able to bounce around homes with one of my brothers, my older brother Ezekiel. I have seven siblings, and they were in different homes, I guess. My brother and I just stuck together. It's hard to have all eight together."

After he left foster care he went to live with his mother, but it wasn't easy.

"There were times during my life when we were homeless, where I didn't have anywhere to go," shared Washington. "The most recent one was my freshman year in high school. Our best friend let us stay with them, then the school year ended, and they were moving. My mom threw all of our stuff in a U-Haul, and we went to the Walmart parking lot, and we were there for days and things like that until we were able to get a room at a motel. Not a hotel, a motel.

"From there we found some type of apartment that was lower end. I ended up getting a job, it was my sophomore or junior year of high school. I worked at Kohls and did that along with school and sports. I did that to help keep us stable. I did that throughout that year of high school until we were able to get help."

Along with homelessness, which happened on multiple occasions including when Washington was playing youth football, came hunger. Without the means to even have a real roof over their head, food was a luxury. School meals were the main source of food, but that could only sustain a growing boy for so long.

"School lunch would only last with you for so long," recalled Washington. "We would get fed at noon in elementary and middle school and football practice would run from 6-8 p.m. I would be hungry going to practice.

"In high school practice would start at 3 p.m. I would deal with the hunger easier at that point. To this day people will say to me, you need to eat something, or you are going to throw up and get sick. But that is how I grew up and my body is used to it. I can do a full workout without eating if I have to. It's not what I want to do. But if I don't get a chance to eat, it's fine but not ideal for me."

Being able to now bring attention to those in foster care, to highlight the stories of others, is something Washington doesn't take for granted. He knows how lucky he is, and he is hoping others in the system can be that lucky one day as well.

"For me it's great to be the person to give hope," said Washington. "I want to give back to the community, and I feel like this is where it starts, where I started at a young age in the foster system. I feel great to be able to do that.