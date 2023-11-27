Sending a message with their shoes

Steelers players can often be seen wearing custom cleats during pregame warmups, but this week against Arizona, custom cleats will be the norm during the game.
For the eighth straight year the NFL is allowing players to represent a charity that touches them deeply in a unique manner with the league's player cause initiative, My Cause My Cleats.
The initiative was created for NFL players to showcase a charitable cause in order to bring attention to it, and the players take part in helping with the design of their cleats.
After the players wear the cleats, they have the option to auction them off to raise money for their cause on NFL Auction, with 100% of the funds raised given to the charity. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.
Learn more about what causes are special to Steelers' players below and check back for updated photos of their cleats.
During Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Steelers players are showcasing their chosen charitable cause on their game cleats
Montravius Adams
Cause: Angel's Place
Montravius Adams knows what it's like to grow up in a single-parent home, with a mom who has been there for everything he needed growing up.
That is why it's important to him to help other single mothers in similar situations, as well as the kids growing up in those circumstances.
"For me, that is my main thing," said Adams. "I want to always support them. That is part of my background, how I was brought up.
"As much as it is about the moms, it's about the kids too. I want to be a role model for them. I want to give them some hope and belief of things they can achieve in their lives."
Adams is working with Angel's Place for his cleats, an organization in Pittsburgh that provides a supportive community of joy, learning and discovery for single parents and their children. The organization works with low-income households, providing a place where children feel cared for and where families can feel relaxed, supported, and involved.
Giving back and providing encouragement, support and recognition for single moms isn't something new for Adams, as it's part of what has been instilled in him growing up.
"As I have grown up, and now I am married and have kids, I know both parents are important. But my mama, she was great," said Adams. "She taught me and instilled in me everything I needed to know. Stuff like this, to be able to do this to help single moms, it's the cherry on top."
Kwon Alexander
Cause: Autism Society
(Alexander is on the Reserve/Injured List, but we are still highlighting his cause)
For a parent, all they want for their child is the best in life.
And that is the case for linebacker Kwon Alexander.
That is why he has chosen the Autism Society as the organization he is highlighting with his cleats.
Alexander's six-year-old son, Kwon Jr., was diagnosed with autism, a developmental disorder that is caused by differences in the brain.
"It means a lot to be able to do this," said Alexander. "Just thinking about others, spreading awareness, talking about it. A lot of people go through the autism stuff, you have to figure out if they are autistic or not. I just want to spread it around and keep it in the forefront."
It wasn't easy for Alexander to learn of his son's diagnosis because there were so many questions at the time.
"It was tough, but it's not that bad," said Alexander. "I had to figure out the meaning, the stuff he has to do, the things he can't do, the routine he has to be in.
"Those are the difficult things. Other than that, he has been doing fine, so he is smooth."
The blessing of it for Alexander is his son is able to lead a normal life, and he wants others to understand that being autistic doesn't make kids different. They are the same as everyone else.
"He plays sports," said Alexander. "To see him go out and play around, have fun with kids, it's cool to see him out there happy."
Spencer Anderson
Cause: Autism Speaks
Rookie Spencer Anderson had no idea multiple people in his own locker room had family members impacted closely by autism when he chose that as his cause.
While it's nothing that has touched his family directly, it has impacted several people close to him and that is why he selected Autism Speaks to represent with his cleats.
"I feel like it's one of those things that isn't talked about often enough," said Anderson. "One of my close friends is autistic. I have known a lot of people growing up that were autistic. I feel like a lot of people don't understand. It's kind of frowned upon. People whisper, will say he has autism you have to be easy with him.
"They are normal people. I have interacted with many of them. It's not talked about enough. The cases aren't as common as cancer, mental health, but it's something people should be aware of.
"I have a close family friend, a friend of my mom's, and she has a son who has been autistic his whole life. Interacting with him you know they are real people, they interact normally. They have their moments, but they can do good in society and in the world. It's not something that they should be looked down upon, or shunned, or turn a cold shoulder."
Anderson welcomes the opportunity to be an advocate for those with autism, whether it's through his cleats or just in daily life. He knows they are the same as him, people who can lead a normal life, but just might have some obstacles to overcome as they do.
"They can be way smarter than most of us," said Anderson. "I went to school with someone who had autism and he was way smarter than all of us. You could have jar of marbles, and he could just look at it and tell you the number of marbles in the jar and he would be right. You would be, like, wow. You just have to work with some of them socially.
"I just want to raise awareness that people with autism shouldn't be treated any differently."
Calvin Austin III
Cause: Cancer and Lymphoma Awareness
Family is everything to Calvin Austin III, and that is why when he lost someone as close to him as Miya Beauchamp, it was truly heartbreaking.
Beauchamp was Austin's aunt, but because of her age, she was more like a sister to him.
So, when she passed from Lymphoma, it was a painful experience.
"It was really hard," said Austin. "It was the first time I cried for something non-sports related. It was the first real loss I had in my life. I had such a close relationship with her. It was tough.
"I have three younger sisters, and it was really hard on them. They didn't know what was going on as much as I did. I felt bad for them too. It was hard on our family."
Austin chose to do his cleats to honor her and bring awareness to the battle those who have Lymphoma face. Beauchamp was his mom's younger sister, someone he grew up with, someone that was as close to him as his younger sister.
Being able to honor her means the world to Austin.
"She grew up with me and my sisters. She was more like a sibling to us," said Austin. "She had three younger boys at the time. They are growing up without her. Losing her was tough for our family. I definitely want to do it for her.
"She was one of my biggest supporters. I know if she was here, she would be over the top. This is something that is really special.
"It means a lot. Not often do you get to use the platform that we have to recognize someone, celebrate their life. To do that is really special. It makes my mom so happy. It means the world to her.
"Her boys still come over, spend the night at our house, hang out there in the summer. My mom told me after I scored my first touchdown that they went to school and told their friends that is my cousin. None of them believed them. It means the world to my mom and them as well."
Austin is grateful to the NFL for allowing players to use their platform for such things, something he knows will get a lot of attention and bring awareness to meaningful causes.
"It's very special," said Austin. "A lot of sports don't allow you to do it. For the NFL to allow us to do it, to allow us to speak out about something that is much bigger than us. To speak about something we normally don't have the opportunity to talk about, to do that on our platform, it's incredible they allow us to do this."
Keeanu Benton
Cause: Cerebral Palsy
When friends become family, you want to do everything you can to help them.
And that is the case for Keeanu Benton and his cleats.
Benton is supporting cerebral palsy with his cleats, a motor disability that affects a person's ability to move and maintain balance and posture.
"My best friend's brother has cerebral palsy," said Benton, referring to Sam Coulter who has lived with the disorder most of his life. "That is like my second family. I moved in with them my junior year of high school. I got a different perspective of disabilities and what they mean.
"He has such an impact on my life and it means a lot to me to wear him on my shoes and go out there and play with him right there."
Benton said living with the family opened his eyes to how people with disabilities are viewed and in many cases, he wants to change that view.
"Growing up, I felt like disabilities got treated in a bad manner," said Benton. "But it's just a part of what makes that person who they are. He has cerebral palsy and some seizure disorders, but being around him and seeing his personality, what he loves, what he lights up about. He is verbal but he isn't on the level he should be at 32 years old.
"He has an impact on my life and that is why I want to do this."
Tariq Carpenter
Cause: Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
It's not uncommon for a player to choose a cause that is close to his heart for their cleats, but it's not often that cause is something they personally deal with.
In the case of defensive back Tariq Carpenter, he is supporting those just like him with his cleats, people who live with ADHD.
ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopment disorders of childhood and often times lasts into adulthood.
In Carpenter's situation, that is exactly the case.
"I was diagnosed with ADHD when I was four. I have been taking medication for it since I was five," said Carpenter. "Just being able to get to where I am today wasn't easy with me having ADHD. I had to learn to adjust to things.
"It's personal for me, so I want to be able to help kids. I know what it's like to have to be on medication, when you don't feel like you are yourself, and you have to adjust to the world when you have ADHD. It's different for sure."
Being diagnosed so young was a challenge for him because it takes time to fully understand it, and at age four and five, it's hard to understand.
"At a young age it was a challenge," said Carpenter. "It was hard to make friends. It was hard to figure out who I was. It took a while for me to figure out who I was as a person because of that reason.
"I knew for me to get to where I wanted to be, I had to stay out of trouble. I kept taking the medication and wanted to be successful. I was focused every day on getting one percent better with everything I did."
What Carpenter can take solace in is how far he has come.
If you didn't know ahead of time he has ADHD, you would never know it from talking to him, interacting with him.
"I feel like I am a great example," said Carpenter. "I had a really bad case of ADHD, and I still have it. I am still here, taking medication, learning how to cope with it. It definitely takes a while, but if you have the right support like I did, it shouldn't be a thing.
"I used to stutter and have a speech impediment because of ADHD. All of my close friends know how far I have come.
"From the naked eye, the people that don't know me, they have no idea how far I have come."
Mason Cole
Cause: The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF)
Center Mason Cole grew up playing sports and was among those fortunate enough to have the proper equipment and uniform to play the game safely.
Unfortunately, that isn't the case for all kids, which is why The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF) was founded. TUFF is supported by former student-athletes who are passionate about sports and how they have affected their lives. The goal is to make sure lack of funding doesn't keep youth athletes from being able to take part in the sports they love.
"I've done a few things with them," said Cole. "They help fund underprivileged youth sports programs for uniforms and equipment.
"Sports are so important growing up. There are a lot of sports organizations out there that don't have the proper funding for kids' uniforms and equipment. If you do anything to help them have the equipment, uniforms, shoulder pads, helmets, to help them play, the more you can do the better."
In addition to just providing them what they need, having the proper equipment also makes the game safer, which is a major factor in youth sports.
"We did an event in Tampa this summer," said Cole. "We bought uniforms and helmets. We went to one of their practices and just to see the older helmets they were wearing and stuff, it's important they have the best gear possible to protect them."
Cole said the reaction to the delivery of the new equipment is what it's all about.
"It's special. That's why you do it," said Cole. "To see the glow on those kid's faces. To see the impact that you are having on these kids is important. It makes you want to do it more."
Dylan Cook
Carly May Foundation
When Dylan Cook went to train in Minnesota, he had no idea his life would be impacted by the memory of a sweet young girl, Carly May Harris.
Harris, who had Down Syndrome, died when she was just two years old, leaving behind sadness, but also joyful memories that made others want to carry on the love she had for life in such a short time.
Through people his girlfriend knew, Cook ended up staying with her family and there was an immediate connection.
That is why he wanted more than anything to support the Carly May Foundation with his cleats.
"Just living with them helped me understand the impact she had on so many lives, myself included," said Cook. "You learn to not take anything for granted, to love everyone that is in your life, to cherish every single moment because you never know when it's going to be over."
For Cook, the lessons he learned from her memory are ones he takes with him every day in the NFL, knowing this is a business where you have to fight for everything and nothing is given, but others have it so much tougher.
"It's hard in this life that we live as professional athletes to take days for granted," said Cook. "To be like, man, I am not feeling it today. For her to only live so many days helps me put things into perspective, to not take it for granted, to know whatever it is I am doing, there is always someone who has it a lot harder."
Cook is excited for the opportunity to represent Carly May and her family with the cleats, giving back to them the way they have to him in multiple ways.
"It means a lot, especially to do this for her family," said Cook. "I love those guys. I only see them a couple of times a year, but any time I am with them, I cherish it. They are a wonderful family. For me to be 1,000 miles away from home and be able to call them family means so much.
"They have done so much for me, it's the least I can do for them, to shine a light on their daughter and let people see who she could have been when she grew up."
James Daniels
Cause: Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment STL (CARE)
If there is one pet James Daniels never anticipated adopting, it was a cat.
And the reason was simple.
He is allergic.
But as fate would have it, Daniels's wife, Erin, convinced him it would be okay, and lo and behold while other cats still bring on the allergic reactions, the one they adopted from Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment STL (CARE) doesn't cause any reaction from Daniels.
And his new love for his cats is why he is supporting CARE STL with his cleats. The organization exists to create a supportive community rooted in collaboration, compassion, and caring for people and animals.
"It was my wife's idea. I am allergic to cats," said Daniels. "I had a dog growing up. She had cats and dogs growing up. She said in St. Louis she would want a pet at home. We went in January and looked at cats at the shelter. A woman who worked at the shelter said I can read you guys, this cat would be perfect for you. She handed us this cat.
"We went home and Erin said I think we should go back to the shelter and get her. So, we went back to the shelter and got her. It's been pretty cool."
The Daniels' adopted Kurama, and later added a second cat, Katara.
And the blessing for Daniels, he hasn't had any allergic reactions.
"No, it's kind of funny," said Daniels. "I have been around her, and we have a second cat and I have been around them, so I think I am immune to them. When I see other people's cats I sneeze and all."
Breiden Fehoko
Cause: Breast Cancer Awareness
Breiden Fehoko might be a big guy that looks intimidating, but he has a heart of gold with a soft spot for those he cares about, those he loves and those he loved.
One of those people is his late grandmother, who passed away from cancer.
"I have always had a soft spot for people battling this disease," said Fehoko. "My grandmother passed away from cancer. What better way to represent that and bring more attention to breast cancer awareness.
"Just creating the opportunity. It's been a vocal part of the NFL, and the NFL has done such a great job of partnering with breast cancer awareness and foundations to help."
Fehoko understands the importance of remembering those who have lost their battles, always keeping loved ones at the forefront with everything he does in life.
"Personally, for me, just being able to represent her on my cleats is significant," said Fehoko. "It's a meaningful and a blessing to take her with me on the field.
"I think it's awesome the NFL allows this, not just for myself but other people with My Cause My Cleats and their personal preferences.
"The NFL is giving us as athletes a voice of independence to voice our opinions of what we believe in and what we feel strongly about. I am excited."
Fehoko said he enjoys taking part in My Cause My Cleats, and especially enjoys seeing what other players do as far as their causes, learning more as he sees what is close to their hearts.
"I think the great part about it is it brings out the different character in everybody," said Fehoko. "You get to see the different cleats that are designed, and I think it's so cool when you turn on the games and see all the guys with the custom cleats, you get to see the artists and what they have done, and you learn about the causes.
"It's a great opportunity the NFL provides us and a great platform to showcase it."
Dez Fitzpatrick
American Cancer Society
It's a sad reality, but in the Steelers locker room, more players have been touched by the impact of cancer than not.
And receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is one of those people.
"I have been affected by someone in my family who was diagnosed with cancer and unfortunately passed away from cancer," said Fitzpatrick. "I am trying to bring some awareness. I am sure there are other people around who have lost someone to cancer like me. If I can use my platform to bring awareness to that all of the time."
Fitzpatrick lost his grandfather, Allen Howze, to cancer and is using his cleats to support the American Cancer Society in his honor.
"He was one of the first loved ones I lost in my life," said Fitzpatrick. "It was hard. I was away at college when it happened. I had to step away from football for a few days, flew back home. It was horrible.
"It was one of the first adversities I had to go through mentally. It brought a lot of insight into my life. I feel like spreading awareness will help."
Following his grandfather's funeral, Fitzpatrick returned to school at the University of Louisville and played that week to honor him.
"I dedicated the game to him," said Fitzpatrick. "The whole receiver group did. My receiver coach made sure I was okay at the time. Sent flowers to the funeral, sent flowers to our house.
"Everybody was definitely very supportive and on our side. And now I want to help others by bringing awareness."
Pat Freiermuth
Cause: Reid's Rebels
When Paula Garrant learned that Pat Freiermuth was wearing his cleats to support Reid's Rebels, a foundation set up to honor her late son Reid Garrant, her heart exploded.
"It means everything. In one word, everything," said Garrant. "I am going to cry."
She paused for a few minutes, too choked up to talk.
After composing herself, she continued to talk about her son Reid, who passed away in 2018 of leukemia at just 22-years old.
"It's pretty big," said Garrant. "I miss my son. It's been four years. We are going on the six-year angel-versary next June. It happened so quickly when the whole leukemia thing happened. It was 16 hours from the time he was diagnosed until he died. It was crazy.
"My son Reid played with Pat and his brother, Timmy. My son was a senior when Pat was a freshman. We are from the same hometown, the same school. It just means so much."
Freiermuth said he wanted to bring attention to Garrant and the foundation, hoping to help others battling the same disease.
"It means a lot," said Freiermuth. "Just being able to wear those cleats and put recognition to that foundation. Reid's mom has worked so hard to get her son's name out there. Being able to help in that process on a national stage like that is awesome.
"It is cool. The more eyes on the cleats, the better. That is what really helps the cause."
One of the things that touches Garrant's heart the most is that Reid was a Steelers fan his entire life and would have been overjoyed that Freiermuth was drafted by them.
"Reid's favorite team from the time he was born, he had no choice because of his dad, was the Steelers," said Garrant. "He came out in black and gold. Pat doing this not only for his teammates, friends, family, our community and Reid's organization, it means so much.
"When he was drafted by the Steelers, it was a divine intervention. It means so much to me. This is like a dream. Unfortunately, my son is not physically here, but I feel like spiritually he is going to be with us that day and see Pat with those cleats on fighting for kids with leukemia."
Markus Golden
Cause: Sickle Cell Disease Foundation
Markus Golden is passionate when it comes to playing football.
He is also passionate when it comes to helping others, especially those close to him.
And that is why he chose the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America (SCDAA) for his cleats, a cause he has been supporting for multiple years.
"I have been doing it for a while now," said Golden. "I have family members who have been affected by sickle cell. Just by being involved with them, getting to know them the last couple of years, made me feel even stronger about supporting them so that is why I do it."
Golden is a celebrity ambassador for SCDAA, helping to spread their message and bring attention to the work they do to increase awareness for the rare and inherited blood disease.
"They are always trying to help, kids, adults, everyone," said Golden. "They are working so hard to find a cure for it. There isn't a way to cure sickle cell right now. They are always trying find ways to help, doing blood drives. I was a part of a drive this past offseason. It was great to see how they work, how hand-in-hand they are with everyone. That is why I want to help even more."
Golden has been hands on with the cause, meeting in the past with children who live with sickle cell, as well as providing them with signed items.
He has a soft spot for kids living with the disease, especially after losing his 10-year-old cousin to sickle cell when he was just a kid himself.
"That was my first time as a kid realizing that wow, I can't believe kids actually die," said Golden. "That was my first time experiencing something like that. I was only in kindergarten or first grade. I remember going to school and everyone talking about it. It was a sad time for our family.
"Since then, I have always wanted to support it. As I got older and learned more about it, I thought this is a great way I can support it.
"It's big to do this, not just for me, but for my family. It's an honor that his life is still being talked about. It's something that means a lot."
Like many of his teammates, Golden is grateful the NFL allows players to wear custom cleats during this time as he knows it shines a light on what people are fighting on a daily basis.
"It really does mean a lot," said Golden. "You want to help different charities out because they all do great work. But one like sickle cell, that has impacted my family, to be able to give back is really big for me. It gives me more motivation to bring more awareness so other people can be involved.
"Being able to be involved, sit next to the people on the ground, you see what they are doing. They are motivated and pushing for a cure.
"It gives me hope for sure."
Pressley Harvin III
Cause: Heart Disease and Diabetes Awareness
For Pressley Harvin III finding causes to support with his cleats unfortunately has been too easy.
Last year he focused on kidney disease, something that took the life of his father.
This year, it's heart disease and diabetes, something that impacts his mother's side of the family.
"I want to help with these because of hereditary reasons," said Harvin. "Heart failure is hereditary in my family. I wanted to choose something that is not just a good cause, but something that hits home for me and something I can share my experience to help others. I want to bring awareness, promote the good it can bring to us and try to promote change and get people aware to come out and help the cause."
Both of Harvin's maternal grandparents have dealt with heart disease, prompting him to bring attention to it so that people can notice tell-tale signs of heart disease and hopefully get the help they need.
"Unfortunately, there has been a lot of different forms of illness in in my family throughout time," said Harvin. "Being an active young man is one of the hardest things to accomplish in my family with our history. For some odd reason, the people on my mom's side of the family have dealt more with the heart disease and diabetes. I already had my hand dealt to me on that side of it.
"Being active, being an athlete, is something I take pride in because it also helps my health out a lot. I try to stay healthy, promote the good things I can do for my family. I send them workouts to do, healthy things to eat. Small things like that. Those are things I always had to have on my mind growing up. It's something I talked to my mom about, and she was behind me doing my cleats for this, telling the story of her side of the family, how it can impact people, and also spreading some positivity and shedding some light on it.
"Growing up and seeing a lot of that stuff my family went through when I was younger made me grow up fast. Now that I have a platform to help promote some of this stuff, bring attention to it, and help to find a cure is all I really care about. I just want to use myself as God wishes and see if my story impacts somebody and maybe changes lives."
Nate and Nick Herbig
Cause: Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii
For Nate and Nick Herbig, home is always where the heart is.
And in their cause, their heart is always in Hawaii.
The Herbig brothers have done their part to give back to their home state since coming into the NFL, including earlier this year giving back to the people of Maui, Hawaii after horrific wildfires tore through the area.
Now, with My Cause My Cleats, they are focusing their attention on the Boys & Girls Club of Hawaii, wanting to help an organization that was there for them whenever they needed a place to go as kids and a place both of their parents worked.
"That is something that has been close to my heart," said Nate. "It helped me out a lot, gave me somewhere to go when I was young. I would hang out and play with other kids there, not just sit in the house. A lot of the kids don't have somewhere to go home to. Any way I can support that I am thankful.
"It's super important to do this. They are my role models there. They helped me in life, gave me an opportunity, said something to me that they might not have even realized they said. Kids don't realize it, but places like that can keep them out of bad situations, give them a safe place to hang out and get away from things."
For Nick, the Boys & Girls Club was also a fun place to go and make new friends, enjoy fun activities and be around others.
"It's something very important to me," said Nick. "I have a lot of friends and family that went through that program in Hawaii. My mom and dad used to work there.
"Just the whole mission and the way they approach the community and try to engage socially with younger kids. It's a place kids can feel safe, build bonds and relationships that they wouldn't have the chance to have elsewhere.
"It's special to me and I want to give back to my Island."
Nate said he wants to do a football camp in Hawaii this offseason, giving back to kids who are just like he was one day.
"I just want to help anyway I can," said Nate. "The moments in my life that changed the trajectory or course of my life where I am today, helped me get to this point. I don't know what kid it might help. If it helps one, it means the world to me."
Cameron Heyward
Cause: The Caring Place
Cameron Heyward knows the pain of losing someone you love. He understands how hard it is to deal with the grief you feel. He experienced it firsthand when he lost his father, Craig Heyward, when he was just a teenager, and the pain was real.
Finding someone to talk with in an effort to deal with the pain and grief is important. And in Pittsburgh, The Caring Place offers that support for kids.
Heyward got involved with The Caring Place this year as part of 'Cam's Kindness Week' in October and wanted to continue to support them through his cleats.
"I wanted to pay tribute to those who lost someone they loved, that are dealing with the grief of that loss, especially kids," said Heyward. "The more I learn about myself, there are times where I miss my dad and the family members I've lost. I don't know if we do a good job of honoring and remembering them all of the time, and just talking about them."
The Caring Place offers programs to support children and families who are grieving after a devastating loss. And the statistics are sad, as one in 20 kids will have a parent die before they graduate from high school.
"I lost my dad at 17," said Heyward. "I lost my grandfather not too long ago. But for children going through it, you've got to have the right support system in place to battle that. I learned that over time. I don't know if I had all the right tools then, but I am trying to be give words of wisdom and let them know I have their back."
The Caring Place began in 1996 in Pittsburgh and since then it's expanded to three additional locations. Thousands receive help each year at no cost through peer support programs, education, consultation, and referral services.
Heyward knows how important it is to have a resource like The Caring Place in Pittsburgh, providing a service that truly can change a child's life and the direction it heads after a painful loss.
"I think it's very important," said Heyward. "I'm not always equipped to do it. Parents aren't always equipped to help. Teachers aren't always equipped to help. Providing tools like they do and giving kids the right outlets to do it properly, I think it goes a long way."
Heyward has consistently taken part in My Cause My Cleats, loving the opportunity to support causes that are near and dear to him, something he was inspired to do by one of his former teammates, William Gay.
"I think it's huge we are able to do this with our cleats," said Heyward. "I remember when Will Gay almost started the initiative when he wanted to honor his mom, who was a victim of domestic violence. He wasn't really given an outlet to do it, but he kept asking about it, kept trying for it.
"Now, to see so many guys have different ways of how they want to support causes is special. That goes a long way. Sure, it's just a cleat, but it gets to show our personalities. It gets to show what we truly care about and how we want to help."
Connor Heyward
Cause: Cancer
Connor Heyward knows firsthand what it's like to lose a loved to cancer.
His father, Craig Heyward, lost his battle to brain cancer when Heyward was only seven years old.
This past summer, he saw a similar tragedy occur when his girlfriend's mother lost her own battle to cancer.
It's something that has impacted Heyward and the driving force behind him selecting cancer awareness for his cleats.
"I am doing cancer because my girlfriend just lost her mom to cancer, and obviously I have lost my dad to it as well," said Heyward. "Last year I didn't do it, so I thought it would be special this year to honor both of them."
As a kid, he didn't fully understand everything his father went through with his diagnosis, but he saw the toll it took on his girlfriend seeing her mother suffering, and then pass away during training camp.
"It was definitely different," said Heyward. "Her mom was in hospice care the last couple of days. Going to visit her and her family. I was trying to be there for support. Sometimes you just have to listen, you can't say anything. You just have to be there for her and try to be there for her sisters as well."
Having the opportunity, the avenue, to honor both of them is something Heyward doesn't take for granted, knowing the impact it can have on so many people.
"It means a lot to do it," said Heyward. "I know there are a lot of people in the world that lost a lot of loved ones to cancer. I have family members and friends that are fighting that battle.
"The Steelers always show support for this stuff, and I want to show my support for everybody and let them know I am behind them. Anytime I get the opportunity to honor people close to me and loved ones, I try to."
Alex Highsmith
Cause: International Justice Mission
For Alex Highsmith, learning about the work International Justice Mission (IJM) does was eye-opening.
And he is hoping by bringing light to it, he opens a lot of others eyes as well.
IJM is a global organization that protects people in poverty from violence. They partner with local authorities in 16 countries to combat trafficking and slavery, violence against women and children and police abuse of power.
"They are an organization that helps rescue people from slavery and sex trafficking around the world," said Highsmith. "That ministry, I was introduced to it this past year. It means a lot to me. That's why I want to raise awareness for that."
Since they began their mission in 1997, IJM has protected over 10 million vulnerable people from violence to build a safe future that lasts.
"It's not talked about enough," said Highsmith. "Slavery still exists and this is one of the main ways it happens. There are children, women out here who are getting trafficked, and people aren't aware about it as much as they should.
"I think that needs to be known and talked about.
"The more aware you are, the more conscious you can be about it. It is really bad overseas, in different countries, just being able to raise awareness about the awful reality of it all."
Cole Holcomb
Cause: Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation
(Holcomb is on the Reserve/Injured List but we are still highlighting his cause)
Cole Holcomb has made helping the Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation, his yearly passion for My Cause My Cleats.
The foundation was set up in honor of Keaton Coker, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2012 and fought the battle for two years, before his passing. Keaton is the late brother of Holcomb's college teammate at North Carolina, Kanler Coker, and along with quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who also played at North Carolina, supporting it is meaningful.
"I do it every year," said Holcomb. "A lot of UNC guys do it. While we were there, we had a teammate, Kanler Coker, who lost his brother, Keaton, to cancer.
"Basically they are focusing on families that have lost a child or a parent to cancer. Whether it's helping them out financially or holding events, camps where they can come and just get away. They do different experiences for the family."
Holcomb said the personal touch makes it special and gives him more passion to take part in the endeavor.
"Having a teammate that has gone through it, knowing him and seeing how that can affect him, the type of effect it can have on families," said Holcomb. "It makes it more personal when you know somebody who has gone through it.
"I do it every year and enjoy it."
Holcomb understands the importance of getting behind a cause and giving it full support, as your voice is something you should never let be silent.
"They always talk about we have this platform," said Holcomb. "You are not taking advantage of the opportunity you have if you aren't using it to spread awareness and things you are passionate about.
"I love it. Love every bit of it. I think it's a great idea. I wish we had more opportunities to do stuff like that."
Godwin Igwebuike
Cause: Kindway
When Godwin Igwebuike was in college, he had the opportunity through Athletes in Action (AIA) to visit an Ohio prison to play basketball with inmates, along with players from Ohio State and others from the area affiliated with Athletes in Action.
It touched him enough to want to continue to do something to give back to those serving prison sentences who are trying to work their way back into society and make their wrongs, right.
It was there he met the people who run Kindway, an organization that invests in the lives of those impacted by incarceration. They work to empower people, while restoring hope and honoring God.
"That is how I got connected," said Igwebuike. "I was a part of Athletes in Action in college. That is how I got invited to hoop in the prison. They do some programs in Ohio. I went out there with some Ohio State players and individuals who are tied to AIA.
"I had an opportunity to humanize those individuals and spend time and create a space where they felt a level of normalcy, which is an honor. We hope to provide some inspiration for them, and they inspire us in the way they continue to fight being incarcerated."
Igwebuike attended an event that Kindway ran with his wife, one that was part of their EMBARK program.
"It's a re-entry program where they partner with women who are incarcerated and put them through programs to aid them that are cognitive," said Igwebuike. "After they graduate from the program, it's re-entry to the society and they partner them with mentors, coaching, and wrap around services.
"My wife and I got to go to one of the graduations and it touched us, how they experience the relationship with God, and it renewed their sense of self-worth. It inspired us in our faith journey that no matter where you are, what you have been through and where you have come from, there is hope we can all find.
"When I heard about the opportunity to bring attention to an organization through my cleats, Kindway was the first one I thought about. I am excited to represent them."
Diontae Johnson
Cause: UPMC Magee Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh
Diontae Johnson doesn't have a lot of memories of his mother. And it hurts. It hurts deeper than he even admits.
You can see it when he talks about her, when he tries to recall the moments with her. But the moments were too few, and he was too young to even remember most of them.
Johnson lost his mother, Felicia Boyer, when he was only five years old. Boyer had a tough battle with breast cancer, a battle she lost at just 24 years old.
In both cases, they were too young. Too young to lose her life, too young for him to lose his mother, to understand what losing his mother was even about.
And to this day, it's still tough to understand.
"I remember little things about my mom," said Johnson. "Even though she was sick and going through stuff, she would act like nothing was going on. She was a strong person.
"I asked how she passed as a kid, but I didn't go into depth about it because I was young and didn't understand it all."
It's that pain, that sadness that has Johnson wanting to bring attention to breast cancer awareness, supporting UPMC Magee Womens Hospital of Pittsburgh with his cleats.
While he might not have understood cancer, the impact it could have, he did see some of the effects it had on his mom. He didn't realize it then, but he does now, that she never let him know how bad it was, protecting and shielding her young kids.
"She was getting weaker and weaker. She was losing a lot of weight," recalled Johnson. "She was a diabetic too, so that took a toll on her. Her body couldn't take that much. She was so young and doing the best she could. She had a lot to deal with."
One memory Johnson does have is one he would like to forget, the day his father, Leo Johnson, had to deliver the news no child wants to hear.
"I was coming home from school one day," said Johnson. "My dad picked us up and told us our mom was gone. I didn't know how to react. Just hearing that hurt real bad."
Johnson paused for a moment, just thinking about the loss, a loss impossible to imagine for a child that young.
"It was real hard for him and his sister, Kianna, who was only three," his father Leo quietly shared. "They would wake up in the middle of the night crying. They would want their mom. Sometimes I would have to get off work because they would get emotional at school and want their mom. It was hard."
Johnson has never said much about his mother, never opened up about what he has been through until now. And he is doing it, because like his father, he wants to be a leader. He wants to help others who are battling breast cancer and other forms of the disease by raising awareness, bringing it to the forefront.
"If you can catch it at an early age, it might help," said Johnson. "You never know what is going on with your body day-to-day, even if you feel healthy. You have to get checked. My mom got checked, but the cancer was there. It took a toll. But it can help to catch it early."
Miles Killebrew
Cause: CASA Las Vegas
When it comes to kids, safety Miles Killebrew has a soft spot.
A father himself, he understands what it means for kids to have support, guidance, and leadership behind them and that is why he is teaming up with CASA Las Vegas for his cleats.
CASA, which stands for court appointed special advocates, is a volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children so that they can thrive in a safe, permanent home. The volunteers advocate on behalf of the child they are assigned to for their physical, educational, medical, emotional and social needs.
"I have some close friends who do work with them, and I was exposed to what they do this offseason," said Killebrew. "I fell in love with what they do. I told them I would be more than willing to do My Cause My Cleats for them."
Through their work, the CASA volunteers establish a relationship with kids they are aiding, getting to know their unique history, while providing consistency and stability during an extremely difficult time in their lives.
"I have a soft spot for any work with kids in general," said Killebrew. "They opened my eyes with some of the stats they were telling me about their work, and their affiliations. I wanted to get more awareness out there. Hopefully people see my cleats and ask what is it, how can I get involved.
"I hope people try and find a way to help the kids, not only just in Las Vegas, but everywhere across the country. I do have a soft spot for helping Vegas being from there. I go to church with some of the people involved and I was like let's do it. I am on board."
Christian Kuntz
Cause: Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation
Christian Kuntz is Pittsburgh through and through, so it comes as no surprise that his foundation, Kuntz 4 Ki6s Foundation, supports youth in the Pittsburgh area in multiple ways.
Kuntz main focus for the foundation is youth sports, himself growing up in the Pittsburgh sports seen from youth football, through high school, college and now in the NFL.
"My focus is to provide for the youth in Pittsburgh, whether that's the Boys & Girls Club in Pittsburgh, my own football camp, other players football camps," said Kuntz. "I want to raise money, give back to the youth, make their football playing experience better."
While that is the main focus, he isn't limiting himself.
"If kids are hungry, I want to help out in that area," said Kuntz. "Whatever I can do to help the youth in this area, I will."
Kuntz held his first ever youth football camp this past summer, and also partnered on a Pittsburgh themed pickleball paddle to benefit the foundation and held a golf outing.
"My golf outing and youth camp this year, I saw the difference I can make, the people that get behind it to help raise money for it," said Kuntz. "It's awesome. It's special.
"People messaged me because I also helped raise money for Cystic Fibrosis this offseason, and people will tell me their child has CF and what it meant to them. It's moments like that, messages like that, that makes it all worth it."
With the foundation still rather new, Kuntz loves the opportunity to bring attention to it through his cleats.
"That is going to be cool, especially because it's my own foundation and something I am proud of," said Kuntz. "Every guy that is out there wearing their cleats has a special place in their heart for why they are wearing their cleats and it's all for a good reason."
DeMarvin Leal
Cause: BryceStrong Foundation
Bryce Wisdom was only 17 years old when he lost his courageous battle to cancer in 2020.
His story and battle inspired so many, including defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, who attended the same high school as Wisdom, Judson High School in San Antonio, Texas.
The Wisdom family started the BryceStrong Foundation, to honor his memory and help those fighting adolescent cancer with their battle.
Leal has supported the family any way he can over the last few years, including honoring Bryce on his cleats.
"They are friends who are more like family to me," said Leal. "I want to honor Bryce and his family with my cleats. He got cancer and tried hard to fight it. It was a big thing in our area, with everyone showing support for him.
"I wasn't able to be there for him when he was going through so much of it because of football. What I was able to do last year, and am doing again this year, is put my cleats towards honoring him. I wasn't able to make it to his funeral or anything, and that got to me. I wanted to honor him with my cleats because he was like a little brother to me."
Wisdom fought hard, beating cancer only to have it rear its ugly head again, and the second time was too much for him to overcome.
"He was in high school – a senior. It was a time of year when he had so much to look forward to," said Leal. "To do this with my cleats, it's the least I can do to honor him, his family.
"It hit me hard and it was tough not to be able to be at anything to honor him. Being able to do My Cause My Cleats for him, it allowed me the chance to do it."
Leal wore cleats last year to honor him as well, and presented them to the family following the game.
"I gave Mama Wisdom my cleats last year, and I plan to do that every year I wear them," said Leal. "The better the cleats get, the more I think she will appreciate it.
"They will know I am thinking about them as a family. I have known them since sixth grade. That relationship has grown over time, and I know she appreciated it."
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Cause: Cancer Bridges
Whenever the opportunity arises to honor those who are breast cancer survivors, Isaiahh Loudermilk is right there.
Loudermilk has taken part in a UPMC Heathy Cooking Demo for breast cancer patients and proudly wears the Crucial Catch Steelers merchandise.
This year, he is wearing his cleats to support Cancer Bridges, an organization that supports cancer patients, including those battling breast cancer.
And the reason for his devotion to the cause is simple.
His mother, Stacy Howell, is a breast cancer survivor.
"I am blessed because she is all cured from it now," said Loudermilk. "She was diagnosed when I was a sophomore in high school. Those next few years were kind of rough. It's something I want to bring attention to. It's something that is near and dear to me.
"It means a lot to me because I have gone through that with my mom. I am super close to her. I know she was struggling when she went through it. I know because I was in high school, she tried to keep that from me and the rest of my siblings. I pay attention to things, and I saw how much she was struggling with it. For me to be able to go out and do things to help support this cause means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to her too."
While she was going through her battle, her love and support for her son never faltered, always there for him for football, school events, and anything else he needed.
"Even when she was going through treatment, she was always there to support me," said Loudermilk. "I finished high school and went off to college and she was still going through that, but the biggest supporter of me. Anything I can do to support her, I am going to do it any chance I get."
Loudermilk knew his mom tried to hide as much of what she was going through from him to protect him, but he could see how difficult it was, even though she showed tremendous strength through her battle.
"She is one of the strongest people I know," said Loudermilk. "Of course, she was scared, she was sad about it. She never showed that to me. That helped me get through it. I knew she was strong through it. I can't even imagine being in that position and being as strong as she was."
When it was time to leave for college at the University of Wisconsin, Loudermilk was happy his mom was close to the end of her treatment, but it still wasn't esay.
"It was tough," said Loudermilk. "It was toward the end of her treatment when I left for college and things were looking good. But it was still tough to leave, knowing she was struggling back at home with something like that. When I first went to school, I called her every day. We talked every day. I was still there for her, still trying to help her.
"At the same time, she was there to help me because she knows how I am. I am a momma's boy. Being away from home was hard. We helped each other through it. I know she helped me, and I hope I was able to help her."
Jonathan Marshall
Cause: Cure Alzheimer's Fund
Jonathan Marshall has great memories of what his grandmother, Maude Marshall, was once like.
"I remember how it was before she passed, how she was," said Marshall. "She was the joyful person in the room, the life of the party everywhere she was."
That was before her life became impacted by Alzheimer's disease, a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior.
"She would still try to be like she was before she got it, because it would go in and out for her for a while," said Marshall. "She was still a good time to hang around."
But Marshall did see her suffer, and that is why he is wearing his cleats to support Cure Alzheimer's Fund.
"It means a lot, for me going through it, and everybody else going through it, it's stressful and sad," said Marshall. "I want to bring attention to it because it's hard on everybody in the family.
"It was hard. Walking in and her not knowing who I was, thinking I was her brother. It was hard, it was sad."
Larry Ogunjobi
Cause: The First of Many Foundation
For Larry Ogunjobi, being 'the first' is something that just seems to be a part of his life.
Ogunjobi was a member of the University of Charlotte's first-ever recruiting class and played for the 49ers in their inaugural season.
He was the first from the school to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl, he made the first tackle for a loss in school history and was also the first one from the school to be named to a national award watchlist when he was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy watchlists.
Ogunjobi was even asked by his college coach, Brad Lambert, to be the first in school history to wear 'No. 49,' representing the school's nickname of the '49ers.'
It's no surprise, with the impact he made at Charlotte, that he was the first in school history to be invited to the NFL Scouting Combine and the first player from the school to be selected in the NFL Draft.
It's those firsts, plus some that are way more meaningful in his life, that inspired the name of his foundation the First of Many Foundation, and he wants to represent what the values and meaning are with his cleats.
And it all starts with his heritage.
"I am first-generation Nigerian," said Ogunjobi. "It is an organization that focuses around first generation kids whose parents are immigrants, coming from different countries to find a better life in the states. We focus on things like mental health, childhood obesity, mentorship, and things of that nature.
"Being the first generation in my family, the first player drafted from my college, I thought it was big to set the bar and continue to lead by example. That is why the foundation was so important to me. I want to help people who have the vision, but not a road map. I want to give them the tools they need to move forward in life."
Ogunjobi provides those tools in a multitude of ways, from taking kids shopping at the holidays, to providing meals for those in need, a youth football camp and many other endeavors.
"I am all about community service," said Ogunjobi. "I want to continue moving the needle in the right direction."
Ogunjobi's parents moved to the United States from Nigeria in 1993, a year before he was born. They wanted a better life for themselves, and for their family one day.
Now he wants to help those who are in a similar situation, looking for a better life in the United States.
"As long as you put the work in, believe in yourself, the opportunity is always there. You just have to believe," said Ogunjobi. "When people see examples of people who are like them doing things that are out of the ordinary, they realize I can do this too. We are not that much different after all.
"That is my biggest thing, letting people know you can too. I didn't start this thing as someone who was super touted. It was hard work and dedication that got me to where I am. Being around the right people, surrounding myself with the right people, is super important to me."
Ogunjobi knows getting to where he is today wasn't something that came easy, with his parents facing challenges and him facing ones himself.
But knows how lucky he is to be where he is today and his hope is to help others find similar success in whatever path they chose in life.
"It's gratifying, it's humbling, it's a blessing," said Ogunjobi. "It's something you can never take for granted. My parents came here with nothing. They built a life here, moved me to get a better life. This is the outcome, so I want to make sure I am able to give it back because my parents instilled such a good example in me of that."
While he knows he can't touch every life he would like through his foundation, he is hoping through the words of inspiration he shares on social media on a daily basis he can touch a much wider audience.
"You never know what someone is going through," said Ogunjobi. "You never know who needs the message. Being able to give back and be that voice for people. That reminder that maybe things aren't going how you want them to, still push yourself in the right direction.
"It's important to understand that regardless of the situation, I can get up."
George Pickens
Cause: Voices Against Violence
George Pickens doesn't have a personal experience with the cause he chose.
He simply knows something needs to be done.
Gun violence, especially gun violence among the youth in communities across the country, is something that continues to increase at a frightening rate.
And Pickens hope, his plea, his wish, is that it would come to a stop.
"I just think it needs to be stopped," said Pickens. "That is the biggest thing about it. I don't have a particular reason for it, anything that happened.
"I just think gun violence needs to stop. People killing other innocent people…that doesn't logically make sense. It needs to just stop."
Pickens has an enormous social media following, with many of them younger followers. His hope is that his voice in wanting to bring a cease fire is something that will at least be heard by some.
"The generations are changing," said Pickens. "That is how the world is working. And things are affecting the younger kids because of it. It's another reason it has to stop.
"People, kids, aren't even getting to live to a normal age anymore because of it.
"It just has to stop."
Kenny Pickett
Cause: Mya Lin Terry Foundation
Family is something that means everything to Kenny Pickett, so there was no question he was going to wear his cleats to support someone who had an impact on his life.
Mya Lin Terry was one of Pickett's closest friends growing up, his next-door neighbor and his younger cousin. She was a sweet, loving, young girl who enjoyed life and having fun.
But life dealt her something no child should have to endure. She was diagnosed with cancer at an early age, battling the disease for five and a half years before she lost that battle when she was only 10 years old.
"It was hard to see what she went through," said Pickett. "You don't want to see someone you love going through a tough time, and close family members, my aunt, grandparents, parents, we are a tightknit family and seeing someone go through something like that was really tough.
"She passed away from cancer when I was 13, she was 10. It was really tough."
During her young, short life Terry gave back to others, always thought of others, and was an inspiration to so many. That is why her family wanted to continue her passion for helping others by creating the Mya Lin Terry Foundation, which Pickett is supporting with his cleats.
"We have had the foundation going for some time now," said Pickett, who is on the board of directors. "My aunt runs it, my mom helps out, people in the town get involved. It's a great community and we raise money to give to families that have the same situation Mya had. It's great to help those families and see success stories, see kids get healthy. It's definitely something near and dear to my heart and our family's hearts."
While the foundation has had incredible success, Pickett is bringing even more attention to it by wearing the cleats on a national stage, and he wouldn't have it any other way.
"I think it will mean the world to my family, especially my aunt," said Pickett. "To have that logo on my cleats, to have the back story behind that. Everyone will know how great my cousin was. I will be proud to wear those cleats."
Terry's mother, Pickett's aunt Kelly Terry, is happier than anyone that he is wearing the cleats.
"For Kenny to do this, I think it's awesome he wants to remember her personally because they were so little," said Kelly Terry. "They grew up together. She was diagnosed at five years old. Our families jumped in and took care of me and were like come on, we got you Kelly. We just merged our two families together and tried to get it through it the best we can. I know that is why he is wearing her cleats, because they were close.
"And for the foundation's awareness, I can't say enough about what that means. Unless you really know somebody, nobody thinks that kids get cancer. We need to create awareness for it. I am elated he is doing it because it creates awareness.
"I am very happy. From a personal perspective it warms my heart that he is using his position to help this cause."
Through the foundation's efforts they have already provided over $1 million in grants issued to families dealing with pediatric cancer. The grants have gone to different avenues, from the joy of giving a family a wish trip, to the heartache of paying for a funeral, to research to help find a cure.
"It's so hard what the family all witnessed. Five and a half years she fought," said Terry. "What she went through was unimaginable. To help others, to see what Kenny is doing, it really is special."
James Pierre
Cause: Cancer Awareness
James Pierre knows how losing someone to cancer can hurt, how it can impact someone, how it can change their lives so much.
He saw it happen to the mother of two of his closest childhood friends, Devon Sanders and Malik Fleming, who lost their mother, Shirley Temple Kemp, known to all as 'Miss Shirley,' to cancer.
"She had very advanced cancer, and lost her life to it," said Pierre. "It was a really bad situation she was in with her health.
"I want to bring awareness to it. I want to bring attention to it to help others. My friend also lost his aunt to cancer last year. It seems like it's happening a lot in my hometown. I just want to do something.
"It was really hard to see what they went through. Growing up, we were always around each other. All we did was play football, run around the neighborhood and play. We used to all be together. It just hit home."
For Pierre, having the opportunity to show support for her and them in an NFL game is something that means the world to him.
"This is very special for me," said Pierre. "Growing up I always wanted to be in the NFL. I would see guys doing things like this, supporting people and bringing awareness to things. It's really special to be able to do it."
Joey Porter Jr.
Cause: Jasmine Nyree Day Center/Campus
There aren't many rookies that know what life after football is going to entail for them, but there also aren't many rookies who have committed so much of themselves to a special cause as cornerback Joey Porter Jr.
Along with the rest of his family, he has given his heart and soul to the Jasmine Nyree Day Center in Pittsburgh and Bakersfield, California, a campus that truly is a beacon of hope for adults with developmental issues. Among those who have benefited from the center is Porter's older sister, Jasmine, or 'Jazzy' as she is known to those who love her, who was diagnosed with autism as a very young child.
Because of her autism, Jazzy is non-verbal and requires continuous care. And that is where the Jasmine Nyree Center came into play.
It started in the Porter's hometown of Bakersfield, California, and eventually Pittsburgh, after his mother, Christy Porter, learned there were families that weren't able to secure care for their kids or adult children because of lack of insurance and resources. She worked endlessly to open three centers in Bakersfield, encompassing different age groups and then the Jasmine Nyree Campus in Pittsburgh, where the Porters have settled.
"I am super proud of my mom, the determination to do what she did and continues to do it, it's super hard," said Porter. "Just going without having guidance and still making it. The fact that she was able to do it in Pittsburgh was a big plus for her. She doesn't get enough credit for it."
Porter majored in rehabilitation and human services at Penn State University, with the plan to take over management of the center one day because of his passion for helping those like his sister.
"I planned my college education based on what I want to do later in life, which everyone should do," said Porter. "It was tough, the classes were hard, but I had a purpose behind it, so it gave me more of a reason to finish it.
"We have been doing this for so long, since I was young. Now that I am growing into a role where later in life, I am going to take over the business and do what my mom and dad did just at a higher level. It's been an amazing process. To be a part of it step by step has been great."
For now, though, his passion is simply being there for his sister.
"I love her," said Porter. "It's that unconditional love. That is something my family has with her. We can tell her we love her, but she can never tell us she loves us. But we know she does.
"She is also a big football fan. Any time she gets to see me play, she loves it. She is smiling. It's great to put on for her.
"Even though I am the little brother, I am the big brother. I am very protective of my sister. That is how I am with all of my family. We are super protective of each other and love each other dearly."
Porter went through a brief time as a kid when it was hard to understand what his sister was dealing with, and he is hoping by wearing his cleats and speaking out he can bring more attention to what those who have autism deal with and are capable of.
"My mom and dad did such a great job of explaining it all to us, and coaching us through the process," said Porter. "It wasn't that difficult for us. We love her no matter what, never a doubt about it. Whatever issues we have in the journey, we face it."
Elijah Riley
Cause: L.I.MITLESS Foundation
Elijah Riley wants nothing more than to provide opportunities for kids in his hometown of Port Jefferson, New York, which is on Long Island.
He knows some kids in the area might not have the same opportunities as others, so along with two of his best friend he started the L.I. MITLESS Foundation to develop and refine the abilities of local youth by educating and encouraging them to be loving, servant leaders in the community.
"It's a non-profit that myself and two of my best friends from home started," said Riley. "We wanted to bring back to the community what we felt like we didn't have access to. Long Island, football, sports in general don't really have a lot of professionals come out. Also, generally resources in that area, unless you go to one of the well-off schools, aren't always there.
"We want to provide resources, to provide mentorship, education for underprivileged youth. We want to use sports as a vehicle for that and build up the community."
Riley is thrilled to be able to highlight something so personal to him, something he helped to start, with his cleats.
"It's really cool," said Riley. "I hit the group chat with the three of us the other day and I was like, this is what I get to represent. Everybody was feeling good about it.
"We just got it started. We just had our first camp this summer before our training camp started. It's just been a really cool process to see just how the camp affected the community, brought a lot of people together. A lot of young athletes I coached when I was in high school came out. Denzel (Williams) and Jelani (Greene) have had their own influence in the community. Bringing everyone together was really cool."
Elandon Roberts
Cause: Elandon Roberts Foundation
Linebacker Elandon Roberts is the first to admit he has no idea what women go through when they are diagnosed with breast cancer, but what matters to him is helping those impacted any way he can.
And a big reason for that is it's personal to him.
Roberts' wife, Tori, lost her mother to breast cancer, something that touched him and the entire family deeply.
"I am doing breast cancer awareness," said Roberts. "Heart disease has hit me, all cancers. As a man we carry a big load. But sometimes I feel women can be overshadowed in the loads that they carry.
"Breast cancer as a man, not knowing how that feels, and being able to see numerous strong women take that battle on, and still smile every day, walk through life. Seeing someone personally go through it, this is something I can donate, do this, do that all I want. But nobody can know what that fight is like.
"It became near and dear to me. As much as I can promote breast cancer awareness I will."
Roberts took part in a Healthy Cooking Demo in conjunction with UPMC for breast cancer patients and survivors earlier this year, and offers his support to whatever causes he can.
It's all because he knows the feeling, especially when the family learned of her diagnosis at the holidays.
"It was Christmas Eve, and my mother and father-in-law were spending Christmas time with us," said Roberts. "The doctor called and told her she had breast cancer. It really shook us. She battled and battled and ended up passing from it.
"No one knows that fight but other women who have been through that. Being able to see how strong she was through the process. Always kept people smiling through her ups and downs, was really big.
"Just seeing her go through it, some days she was great, other days not as well. That has been near and dear to my heart since then and why I support it so strongly."
Allen Robinson II
Cause: Allen Robinson Within Reach Foundation
Since creating his own foundation, receiver Allen Robinson II has had a focus.
Helping inner city youth.
He started the process when he played in Jacksonville, creating his 'Within Reach Foundation,' and it continued during his time with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and now the Steelers.
It has taken on many new looks, including working with food banks to help feed public school kids during Covid, but the mission has remained the same. Helping others.
"For us to be able to help the demographic of most across the board, assisting kids whether that's food, financial literacy, providing reading rooms at some of the Boys and Girls Clubs to give them proper space to be able to do schoolwork to help educate themselves further, is special," said Robinson. "Growing up, I was able to have some opportunities and extracurricular activities and to do some different things. To be able to give that back to others now, to help provide some added experiences for the youth, is pretty cool.
"It's fun once you get to actually get to go to the Boys and Girls Club and to see the kids' responses in these reading rooms, to see the engagement and involvement of the kids. You're able to provide a platform for kids to educate themselves, and their families, by seeing how much they're divulging into the reading rooms."
Robinson is thrilled to be able to showcase the work of his foundation on his cleats and understands the importance of using his platform for good.
"To whom much is given, much is tested and that's something that I've always lived by," said Robinson. "To be blessed to the degree that I've been blessed, it's a testament to certain things that I had, some of the people I had around me growing up that were able to help me along the way, my support system. My family, friends and some youth coaches, people that I that I met along the way, and different things that have made such an impact on me.
"If I can just be a sliver of impact to a kid or to a teenager or even to an adult, that's what I would like to be."
Mitch Trubisky
Cause: Thumbs Up Mission, the Keaton Franklin Coker Foundation
Supporting Thumbs Up Mission is nothing new for Mitch Trubisky, as he has worn cleats in the past to support them as well as take part in other events the foundation has hosted.
The foundation was set up in honor of Keaton Coker, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2012 and fought the battle for two years, before his passing. Keaton is the late brother of Trubisky's college teammate at North Carolina, Kanler Coker, and he loves doing his part to help the cause.
"His family started the foundation, and they host retreats for families dealing with cancer," said Trubisky, who is supporting the same cause as his former UNC teammate Cole Holcomb. "They give back not only to whoever is going through the battle, but the families as well. The families are dealing with it too and it's hard to afford vacations with the medical bills and everything. They are bringing the families together. They host them on weekend retreats and do memorable vacations for people."
The retreats serve families where a parent or child has cancer, and the families must have school age children from kindergarten through 12th grade. The retreats focus on the family as a whole getting time off to take a vacation as the family unit.
"It's special," said Trubisky. "I have been to a couple of these retreats. Just to see the look on the families faces when they know NFL players are involved and how much good work the Coker family has done for these families, it's really special. People have donated over the years, and I know the money is going to a great cause. I have seen the direct impact it has and what it means for the families.
"It means a lot bringing the attention and also helping out a good friend. They are such good people, and they are helping other people as well."
Levi Wallace
Cause: Levi Wallace Foundation
For Levi Wallace, going to college wasn't ever a question, but it also wasn't a given for him.
Wallace was a walk-on at the University of Alabama, fortunate enough to be able to attend college because of his parent's military service and the GI Bill.
Wallace's goal is to help as many kids as possible in his hometown of Tucson, Arizona to achieve their dream of a college education.
"The overall goal of the foundation is to send kids to college," said Wallace. "The area I am from, Tucson, Arizona, there aren't a lot of funds that go into the city. I want to give the kids opportunities. It breaks my heart to go there and so much of the area, people haven't been outside of the city.
"I want to focus on kids that come from single family households. I lost my dad when I was 18. It created a new perspective for me. I can only imagine growing up with a single parent household. I want to give kids an advantage, a better opportunity."
The foundation provides scholarships for area students to help them grow the way he did when he went to college.
"I want to give more attention to Tucson, bring scouts out there, have tournaments and things like that to draw attention to the great players there," said Wallace. "Phoenix is the big city and gets most of the attention. I want to hold events and use my platform to have people come look at the kids and motivate them. I was a walk on because I had to. I don't want that for anyone else. If you can get a scholarship, do it. As long as your tuition is paid for, that is the goal."
Wallace always stresses the importance of education to kids.
"The best day is when I graduated from college," said Wallace. "When I give out scholarships, it's not just athletics, it's academics as well for kids who want to further themselves through education. That is so important to me."
While providing scholarships is the main goal, Wallace has started other programs, including holiday giveaways and a party on his birthday to celebrate area kids. He recently teamed with Austin Air Purifiers to donate seven air purifiers to the Boys & Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania through the foundation.
"I just wanted to be able to give these out and help them any way I could," said Wallace. "We did that for my high school (Tucson High School) back in Arizona, donated air purifiers there. I grew up with asthma and couldn't really breathe. It didn't benefit me to play sports when I was younger.
"If we can minimize any risks, stop the flow of any kind of viruses, allergies and breathe better air, it's so beneficial for kids.
"I want to be a part of Pittsburgh. I just want to give back to the community. It's my passion. I love being around kids. My parents owned a day care when I was growing up. I grew up in a day care. We had a day care with 100 kids. My parents always had a love for kids and that just trickled down to me. I see the hard work they put in the community, how much they gave of themselves, so it was easy for me to follow in that path. I have a heart for kids, giving back to the community anyway that I can. I want to be a part of that. Now that I am in Pittsburgh, it's important for me to get involved."
Part of Wallace's inspiration to give back is to honor his late father, Walter Wallace, who died of in 2014 of ALS when Levi was only 18.
"He was Superman in my life. There is no replacement," said Wallace. "At a young age, 18, it rearranges everything. He did a great job of molding me into the man I am.
"I was very fortunate. I almost felt like he was preparing me for that just in case. Being the oldest child in my family, I feel like there was a lot more pressure. He did a great job showing me what it means to be a man. Take care of what you have to take care of. There were still so many questions I had for him. I didn't have a girlfriend until that point, so you want to ask about relationships, how to shave, things like that.
"I pray a lot and ask God to let him come into my dreams just to hang out."
Darnell Washington
Cause: Foster Love Project
There isn't anyone in the Steelers locker room that has a connection to their cause as close as rookie tight end Darnell Washington.
His cause is the Foster Love Project, which is dedicated to providing love in action to kids in foster care as well as support to the families who are providing care for them.
Washington understands their work, because he was once one of those kids living in foster care.
"For me, I was in the system," said Washington. "I know how times can be, how low of a self-esteem kids can have. When I was there, my dream at the end of the day was always playing football. But the confidence level wasn't there. My self-esteem wasn't there. I want to show them, if you keep your mind on your dream, if you keep going, you can achieve anything. That is why I want to give them hope."
There were times, though, when he didn't have a lot of hope in his life.
He isn't someone who had an easy life. Nothing was handed to him. Quite the opposite.
His home situation was filled with ups and downs from the time he was only three years old, when he ended up in foster care for multiple years, going from home to home during his young life.
"It was when I was very young," recalled Washington, who doesn't have memories of what led to the situation. "I am not sure why it happened, what the situation was. I went into foster care around age three or four all the way up to third grade when I was about eight or nine years old.
"The time when I was in foster care, I was able to bounce around homes with one of my brothers, my older brother Ezekiel. I have seven siblings, and they were in different homes, I guess. My brother and I just stuck together. It's hard to have all eight together."
After he left foster care he went to live with his mother, but it wasn't easy.
"There were times during my life when we were homeless, where I didn't have anywhere to go," shared Washington. "The most recent one was my freshman year in high school. Our best friend let us stay with them, then the school year ended, and they were moving. My mom threw all of our stuff in a U-Haul, and we went to the Walmart parking lot, and we were there for days and things like that until we were able to get a room at a motel. Not a hotel, a motel.
"From there we found some type of apartment that was lower end. I ended up getting a job, it was my sophomore or junior year of high school. I worked at Kohls and did that along with school and sports. I did that to help keep us stable. I did that throughout that year of high school until we were able to get help."
Along with homelessness, which happened on multiple occasions including when Washington was playing youth football, came hunger. Without the means to even have a real roof over their head, food was a luxury. School meals were the main source of food, but that could only sustain a growing boy for so long.
"School lunch would only last with you for so long," recalled Washington. "We would get fed at noon in elementary and middle school and football practice would run from 6-8 p.m. I would be hungry going to practice.
"In high school practice would start at 3 p.m. I would deal with the hunger easier at that point. To this day people will say to me, you need to eat something, or you are going to throw up and get sick. But that is how I grew up and my body is used to it. I can do a full workout without eating if I have to. It's not what I want to do. But if I don't get a chance to eat, it's fine but not ideal for me."
Being able to now bring attention to those in foster care, to highlight the stories of others, is something Washington doesn't take for granted. He knows how lucky he is, and he is hoping others in the system can be that lucky one day as well.
"For me it's great to be the person to give hope," said Washington. "I want to give back to the community, and I feel like this is where it starts, where I started at a young age in the foster system. I feel great to be able to do that.
"Helping and inspiring them is something I want to do."
T.J. Watt
Cause: American Family Children's Hospital
Home is where the heart is, and for linebacker T.J. Watt, Wisconsin will always be home.
And helping those there is a true passion of his.
That is why he is supporting American Family Children's Hospital with his cleats.
Watt first got a soft spot for the hospital when he visited there while he was at the University of Wisconsin and the football team would make weekly trips.
"In college they used to take us over to Children's Hospital every Friday and have opportunities to lighten up kid's days," said Watt. "It's one of those things that every time I would leave there, I was the one that felt like I really needed it.
"It always puts a smile on my face. I always felt so good going over there and making as big of an impact as possible during a lot of tough times for the kids and their families as well."
Watt, along with his brothers J.J. and Derek, also have taken part in a golf tournament in Madison, Wisconsin which benefits the hospital to provide care for those who don't have the means.
But it's the time with the patients, the time sharing those moments, that Watt loves the most.
"I always like to give back to the kids, especially when kids are going through very tough times," said Watt. "They are truly heroes. They are so courageous in their battles with whatever it is they are going through.
"It really is special. We take so many things in this life for granted. Us being there, it breaks up the monotony of every single day being the same. Some kids are hooked up to machines, some kids aren't. Some kids are going through treatments and aren't able to see people. If we are able to scrub up and go in there even for a few minutes and not be a guy who is on television, but show them we care about them, that is what matters most.
"That is why it's important to immerse yourself in the community and not just be somebody they see on television because at the end of the day we are just regular people."
Watt has brought his love for bringing smiles to kids who are in tough situations to Pittsburgh as well, working hand-in-hand with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on numerous occasions.
"You don't get to pick what situation you are born into," said Watt. "That is why I am so gravitated to helping kids, helping the youth. Whether it's Children's Hospital, the Boys & Girls Club, anyway possible where you can just make an impact and hopefully brighten someone's day."
And wearing the cleats, that is something Watt loves. Throughout the season he will wear themed cleats during pregame but thrives when he gets to wear them in game to support a cause that touches his heart.
"It's fun. I am glad we have the opportunity to do it," said Watt. "I have worked with Cody Sabol, the artist that does all of my cleats. To be able to have some sort of creativity and showcase what they do is fun.
"But most importantly, to let the people back home at Children's Hospital have something to look forward to. Maybe some kids will see it and it will brighten their day. If it's just one kid, then it's worth it."
Armon Watts
Cause: The LM39 Foundation
For defensive lineman Armon Watts, home is where the heart is.
And that is why since the inception of My Cause My Cleats he has focused on supporting causes in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, especially those working with inner city youth.
"In the past I have recognized certain St. Louis foundations," said Watts. "I want to shed light on some of the athletes that come from St. Louis and some of the good they are doing back home."
This year he chose the LM39 Foundation, started by former NFL standout Laurence Maroney, who grew up in St. Louis. The foundation is committed to providing safe spaces for youth to develop into leaders, heal and grow. They provide financial, educational and athletic programs along with athlete mental support.
Watts was drawn to the foundation because it is similar to his own, the Armon Watts Foundation.
"About a year ago I started my foundation, and it is surrounded by the same things he does, working with inner city kids," said Watts. "My foundation is shedding a light on some of the kids back home that came from the same environment that we came from. Kids who don't have some of the things that other kids might have. Being a testimony for them. Helping them any way I can. Whether it's school, sports or being a mentor for them. I go to the community and ask what area the kids are struggling in. That way I am making a dent in what needs to be done and not going off of impulse.
"We both come from the inner city. I did my research on his stuff, compared it to mine, and we have a lot of similarities. I am happy I am able to put his name out there and shed a light on his legacy and the things he has been doing."
Watts comes from a single parent home and admits sports was a way to make it out of a tough neighborhood, and he would love others to have that same opportunity.
"I came from a single parent home. My dad was incarcerated for a long time," said Watts. "Just being able to fight against those battles and having to work my way up for a long time has paid off. I keep it one day at a time and am thankful for it."
Having the opportunity to highlight the work Maroney, and others he has supported in the past, is something that means the world to him and touches him deeply.
"It's something I don't take for granted," said Watts. "Where we come from, it's a really rough place. To be able to make it out and be on this type of level, doing what I am doing, and doing it for so long, It's not easy.
"I am grateful for it. I don't take it for granted. Every day is a blessing so I try to do the right thing to remain in it as long as I can."