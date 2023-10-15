Second half keys: Steelers can look to 2022 for blueprint

That's one thing the Steelers need to get back to in the second half of this season. The offense needs to possess the football. And to do that, it needs to be better on first and second downs to improve on third downs.

The Steelers rank 24th in third-down conversion rate at 37 percent. The issue is that they are tied for the fourth-most third downs in the NFL with 73.

"We've got to get better at staying on the field, first and second down needs to be better so third downs are not as imperative," said offensive coordinator Matt Canada. "We've had too many third downs."

That was one of the biggest improvements for the Steelers in 2022, as they converted 54 percent of their third downs after the bye week. Buffalo led the NFL with a conversion rate of just over 50 percent for the season.

Getting Diontae Johnson back will help. Johnson, the Steelers' leading receiver the past three seasons, suffered a hamstring injury just after halftime of the team's Week 1 loss to the 49ers.

Of Johnson's 86 receptions in 2022, just over 52 percent resulted in first downs. Sixteen of those came on third downs to convert the play into a first down.

His return can only help the offense, not only in the passing game, but in the running game, as well.

While Johnson was out, second-year receiver George Pickens caught 17 passes for 357 yards and two touchdowns.

With two threats on the outside, opposing defenses might not be able to devote a safety to slowing the running game as much as they have in the early portion of the season.

"We've got some answers if teams want to do things," wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson said of getting Johnson back.