Searching for a happier ending

"You just got to find a way to stop it," Ogunjobi said of a Browns ground game that churned out 217 rushing yards in Cleveland's opener at Carolina and 184 last Sunday against the Jets. "It takes all 11 of us. It's not just one person. It's all of us on the field kinda being cohesive, and find a way to make a play."

The Steelers' approach against the Browns a season ago worked well enough to prevent the Browns from rushing for over 100 yards as a team in both meetings.

Cleveland was held to 96 yards on the ground in a 15-10 Steelers' victory last Oct. 31 in Cleveland and 93 in the rematch on Jan. 3 in Pittsburgh (a 26-14 Steelers' triumph).

"The AFC North (Division), we know each other really well around here," Austin said. "We kinda know each other's strengths and weaknesses. We tried to make sure that we didn't let them run the ball because we know that's a strength and we kinda have a pretty good idea about how they run the ball, what they're trying to do to us.

"That kinda helps, and our guys, obviously, an AFC North battle, they love the challenge."

Added defensive tackle and defensive captain Cam Heyward: "It's usually not one guy tackling Chubb, it's multiple guys. We all have to be responsible for stopping this rushing attack."

The Steelers limited Bengals running back Joe Mixon, a nemesis on two occasions last season, to 80 yards on 27 carries and kept him out of the end zone in the opener in Cincinnati.

But the end of the Patriots game isn't what the run defense is after.