Samuels feeling '100 percent'

With James Conner and Benny Snell both on the injury report this week, the timing couldn't be any better for Jaylen Samuels to be back to full strength.

Samuels missed the last two games after having his knee scoped, but said he is 100 percent and ready to do whatever is asked of him on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

"I feel good," said Samuels. "Ready to go this week. I am ready to do whatever they want me to do. I feel fine, 100 percent. I am just ready to go this week."

Neither Conner, who was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Dolphins, nor Snell have been ruled out for this week. If Conner can't go it would likely be Samuels who would get the start and he is ready.

"If that's what I've got to do, that's what I've got to do," said Samuels. "We've got the depth in the running back room to handle the situation we are going through. I believe in everybody. I believe in this team, the o-line, the running backs and the coaches. If we all believe in each other and execute we'll be good.

"I am going to take the same approach. I am used to it. It's not going to be any pressure or anything. Just a hard week of practice right here. I just have to prepare real good for a good team and get ready for Sunday."

Samuels returned to a practice leading into Monday night's game against the Dolphins, but was inactive, giving him another week to fully heal.

"I could have played, but I just wanted to be a little cautious," said Samuels, who said he was about 95% last week. "I am ready to go this week."

Samuels, who has 18 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown so far this season, injured his knee Week 5 against the Ravens but said he understands that is part of the game, especially for running backs.

"The position we play we take hits constantly, especially with special teams as well," said Samuels. "We are a big contribution to special teams. Taking all those reps, all those cuts, that puts a lot on our body. It's what we do. It's what we get paid to do. I love it."