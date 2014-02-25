Safety compares his game to Polamalu's

On being CB with size:"You have to be able to use great technique. Because a guy like me you I have long legs, short torso. So it's kind of hard for me to get my hips down and turn around and all that. But the more you work at it, the better you get at it."On playing in pass-happy conference:"I think that Big 12 defensive backs are some of the best DBs in the country and college football. Sometimes we're overlooked because we give up plays, but at the same time we have way more plays coming at us instead of say, for instance, the SEC, they have a lot of run attacks where the corners are not being pressured a lot. So we have a lot to live up to."Kyle Fuller - Cornerback - Virginia TechOn growing up in a football family (brother is Lions WR Corey Fuller):"It means a lot. It definitely makes you want to get to that level. It definitely keeps you humble to continue to work hard to get there. I believe it just shows all the hard work all of my brothers have had to get to this point and we're just thankful and blessed for that."On if there was a lot of sibling rivalry:"I'm very competitive, especially with my brothers. That's helped me to where I am now. We always want to be better than the next guy, each other, no matter how fast we are, the plays we make. We've had a couple races. I won one, Corey won one. Whenever we're home, we'll get it."On what it would mean to be a first-round pick:** "I would love that. That's one of my goals. All I can do is show what I can do and I can believe that I'm a first round pick or whatever, but I'm not focused on that. I just have to do what I have to do and whatever team takes me I'll be happy to be with them."