Rudolph will be ready

After finding out less than 24 hours before kickoff that he was starting last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, quarterback Mason Rudolph has this entire week to prepare to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night.

Well, maybe.

Yes, Rudolph does have the entire week to prepare.

But whether he is starting or not this week, well it's your guess as well as Rudolph's.

Ben Roethlisberger missed last Sunday's game against the Lions after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. There is still a chance Roethlisberger, who is vaccinated, could play on Sunday against the Chargers if he gets two negative tests and is symptom-free for 48 hours, which is what he would need to return to the active roster.

"Sully's (quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan) been meeting with him on Zoom, and they do their quarterback meeting," said Rudolph. "I get updates. I really haven't had updates on anything that you guys don't have. I guess what his deal is, he's got to have two negative tests. I wish I could tell you. I'm moving along at this same pace you guys are, so we'll see what happens. I only worry about meeting time prep and practice."

Rudolph went through a similar scenario last season when Roethlisberger was deemed a close contact and placed on the COVID-19 List as well. Rudolph prepared all week in practice to play, but Roethlisberger was cleared and started in the Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Whether he plays or not is out of my control," said Rudolph. "What I can control is having good practices and leading the guys and prepping hard with Sully and (offensive coordinator) Matt Canada and we'll see what happens as we get later into the week.