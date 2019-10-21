Rudolph is feeling 'great'

He has watched a replay of the hit, saw the defenders coming, but doesn't remember the hit itself.

"I felt like I was going to get hit right after, but I didn't think it would be any different from any other hit that I take in the pocket," said Rudolph. "Just a freak thing, but I did kind of see both of those guys, feel them closing in. I didn't remember the play at all. I had to kind of go back and ask the coach what the play call was because for some reason just that play was kind of blank. Everything before and after was clear as day.

"I watched it. It was a freak thing the way he hit my jaw. My jaw was never really sore, the way my head kind of torqued quickly. The specialist said it kind of shut off my brain, not my spinal cord, but my stem. Some high-ranking term that's above my pay grade. Shut me off quick. It was the sweet spot. Shut me out black, and probably have been hit like that many times and that's never happened, so kind of a weird deal."

Rudolph, who said he did hear from Thomas and has reached back out, said he was happy that he never had any setbacks since he took the hit, including both on and off the field.

"I took steps forward early in the week," said Rudolph. "My scores kept getting higher on the ImPACT protocol concussion testing on the internet or software. I started to do some cardio and some more heavy lifting and running, and then I practiced. I never took a step back."

Rudolph is expected to start against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football and said he won't be out there worried about what happens the next time he gets hit.