Roster Recap: So many changes

Defensive end Henry Mondeaux – Signed a reserve/future contract after the 2019 season. Spent the 2019 season on the practice squad. Signed with the Steelers originally in the 2019 offseason. Mondeaux, who played at the University of Oregon, originally signed with the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 NFL Draft. He was with the Saints during training camp and was signed to the Saints practice squad before the last game of the 2018 season. While at Oregon, Mondeaux won the school's Tough Man Award, presented to a player for his 'Will to Win.' His senior year he started 13 games, finishing with 45 tackles, six for a loss, and five sacks.

Offensive lineman Christian Montano – Rookie free agent signed after the draft. Started all 13 games last season for Tulane. Montano, who is from Orange, Connecticut, was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation Connecticut Player of the Year. He played high school football at Hamden Hall Country Day.

Cornerback Alexander Myres – Signed a reserve/future contract after the 2019 season. Spent part of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft. Myers, who played at the University of Houston, finished the 2018 season with 63 tackles, including 53 solo stops, and one interception. He also had six pass defenses.

Fullback Spencer Nigh – Rookie free agent signed after the draft. Started nine games in 2019 and had his first career reception, a nine-yard catch against Oregon. He added a 24-yard reception in the Outback Bowl.

Cornerback James Pierre – Rookie free agent signed after the draft. Finished his career at Florida Atlantic playing in 39 games with 120 tackles, including 80 solo stops, eight and a half tackles for a loss and three interceptions. He added 18 pass defenses and two forced fumbles.

Tight end Kevin Rader – Signed a reserve/future contract after the 2019 season. Spent the majority of the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Originally signed a reserve/future contract early in the 2019 offseason. Signed by the Green Bay Packers last year as an undrafted rookie free agent, spending training camp with the team. Played collegiately at Youngstown State where he had 44 receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns. Played high school football at Pine-Richland in the Pittsburgh area.

Tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson – Signed a reserve/future contract after the 2019 season. Spent the 2019 season on the Steelers' practice squad. Was originally signed by the Steelers through the NFL's International Player Pathway program on May 10, 2018 and spent the season on the practice squad. Before joining the Steelers played for Worcester Warriors Rugby Football Club of the English Premiership, where he played in 23 games from 2014-17 before joining the NFL's International Player Pathway program.

Linebacker Tuzar Skipper - Signed a two-year contract after the 2019 season. Skipper originally joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft, made the initial 53-man roster, but was released and claimed by the New York Giants. He was released by the Giants and added to their practice squad but claimed by the Steelers on Nov. 19 and signed to the active roster.

Defensive back Arrion Springs - Springs was drafted by the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL and later traded to the Los Angeles Wildcats. He originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft and has spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs, Browns, Saints, Raiders and Chargers. Springs played college football at Oregon where he had 137 career tackles, 44 pass defenses, two sacks and two interceptions.

Defensive End Calvin Taylor – Rookie free agent signed after the draft. Was All-SEC in 2019 at Kentucky. He played in 40 games in his career with 22 consecutive starts. Finished with 85 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks.

Punter Corliss Waitman – Rookie free agent signed after the draft. Punted at South Alabama where in four seasons he had 158 punts for 6,740 yards, an average of 42.7. Had his best season in 2017 when he had a 45.2-yard average.

Defensive tackle Cavon Walker –Walker, a defensive tackle who played for the

New York Guardians in the XFL, finished the XFL's shortened season with 19 tackles, five of them for a loss, and led the league in sacks with four and a half. He also had nine quarterback hits. Walker, 6-2, 285 pounds, signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. He later signed a futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in in January 2019. He played college football at the University of Maryland where he finished with 89 tackles, 50 of them solo stops, 15 tackles for a loss, four and a half sacks and four pass defenses.