Roster Recap: Getting back to work

Cornerback James Pierre signed to one-year contract: Pierre was originally signed by the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He has played in 50 career games, with six starts in three seasons. He has 58 career tackles, including 51 solo stops, eight passes defensed, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He also has 28 special teams tackles. Pierre played in 17 games in 2022, starting two of them. He finished the year with 20 tackles, including 16 solo stops, has four passes defensed and an interception against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. In 2021, Pierre played in 17 games with four starts. He recorded 37 tackles, 34 of them solo stops, and have one interception. He made the initial 53-man roster his rookie season and played in all 16 games, finishing with 10 tackles including special teams and seven solo stops. He also had two tackles in the AFC Wild Card game against the Cleveland Browns.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts signed to two-year contract: Roberts, who is entering his eighth season, spent the last three seasons with the Miami Dolphins after spending the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots. He was a defensive captain for both teams, voted to that honor four straight years. Roberts started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2022 and led the team in tackles with 104, which included 65 solo tackles. He had four and a half sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits. In 2021 he started 15 of 17 games, recording 83 tackles, a sack and an interception and two forced fumbles. Roberts has played in 107 career games, starting 76, and has recorded 37 tackles for a loss, 23 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defensed, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception. He has 449 career tackles, 257 of them solo stops. Roberts was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Houston. He played in 60 games, starting 33, with the Patriots and played on two Super Bowl teams, Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII.

Defensive back Kenny Robinson signed to Reserve/Future contract: Robinson, who is from the Pittsburgh area, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 19 games in 2020 and 2021 combined, with one start, and had 18 tackles. He spent time on the Panthers practice squad in 2022. Robinson played at West Virginia University where he earned all-Big 12 honors and eventually signed with the XFL.

Linebacker Quincy Roche signed to a Reserve/Future contract; The Steelers selected Roche in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 216th pick overall. He was released during training camp that year and claimed off waivers by the New York Giants. Roche spent the last two seasons with the Giants where he played in 17 games, starting three. He has recorded 36 tackles, 21 of them solo stops, two and a half sacks and a forced fumble. He spent the majority of the 2022 season on the Giants practice squad. Roche came to the Steelers from the University of Miami where he played one season after transferring from Temple University. At Miami he started 10 games in 2020 for the Hurricanes, finishing the season with 45 tackles, including 14.5 tackles for a loss, ranking second on the Hurricanes and third in the ACC, and added four and a half sacks. He was tied for the lead in the ACC with three forced fumbles and he had two fumble recoveries. Overall he recorded 54 tackles for a loss, 30.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries in his combined time at Miami and Temple.

Linebacker Chapelle Russell signed to Reserve/Future contract: Russell spent the entire 2022 season on the practice squad. He previously spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, playing in 16 games, starting one, and finishing the year with 14 tackles. He has played in a total of 27 games, with one start. Russell was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the 241st overall selected. He spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Bucs practice squad and was claimed off waivers by the Jaguars on Jan. 11, 2021.

Guard Isaac Seumalo signed to three-year contract: Seumalo spent the last seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles after they drafted him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon State. Seumalo has played in 81 games, with 60 starts. Seumalo provides flexibility, starting all 17 regular season games in 2022 at right guard, after spending most of his career at left guard. He also has played in nine postseason games, including Super Bowl LII and LVII. In 2022 the Eagles were ranked fifth in rushing in the NFL, with Seumalo a force on the line. The Eagles offense also scored a franchise-record 57 touchdowns from scrimmage and 477 points last season and set team records for third-down conversion rate (45.9%) and red zone touchdown efficiency (67.85). The Eagles also had 32 rushing touchdowns in 2022, third most in NFL history.

Running back Master Teague signed to Reserve/Future contract: Teague was with the Steelers for a short time in training camp this year and spent time on the practice squad. Teague played college ball at Ohio State (2018-21) where he rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry. Teague also caught 11 passes for 118 yards. In 2020 he rushed for eight touchdowns, third-most in the Big Ten. Teague, who played in 31 games for the Buckeyes with six starts, played on three consecutive Big Ten championship teams and two that advanced to the College Football Playoffs. He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020, and third team in 2019.

Defensive lineman Armon Watts signed to a one-year contract: Watts, who is in his fifth season in the NFL, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 190th overall selection. He spent his first three seasons in the league with the Vikings and the 2022 season with the Chicago Bears. Watts was claimed by the Bears after the Vikings waived him on the final roster cutdown of the preseason. He played in all 17 games in 2022 for the Bears, starting 13. He finished the season with 35 tackles, 18 of them solo stops, four tackles for a loss and one sack.While with the Vikings he played in 40 games in three seasons, starting 10. He recorded 91 tackles, 44 of them solo hits, seven sacks, three tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and one pass defensed.

Receiver Cody White signed to Reserve/Future contract: White spent the 2022 season on the practice squad and played in one game, with one reception for two yards against the Colts in Week 12. White played in 15 games for the Steelers in 2021, finishing with five receptions for 33 yards. He spent time on the Steelers practice squad in 2020. White was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Kansas City Chiefs following the 2020 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

Defensive back Chris Wilcox signed to Reserve/Future contract: Wilcox was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He was waived prior to the start of the season and claimed by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent a short stint on the active roster before being signed to the practice squad. Wilcox, who played at BYU, spent time in 2022 on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Tight end Rodney Williams signed to Reserve/Future contract: Williams spent the majority of the 2022 season on the practice squad. He was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but released during the preseason. Williams played college ball at Tennessee-Martin, where he played in 53 games, starting 26. He finished with 99 receptions for 1,217 yards and seven touchdowns, finishing his career ranked ninth in school history in receptions.