Transactions

Presented by

Roster moves continue in training camp

Aug 27, 2020 at 10:15 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Roster moves continue for the Steelers, the most recent the signing of linebacker Jayrone Elliott and long snapper Liam McCullough.

Elliott originally signed with the Steelers during the 2019 training camp and was released when the team cut down to the 53-man roster. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 10, but released a month later when the team signed Paxton Lynch and Trey Edmunds to the active roster. He was brought back on Oct. 23 but released again on Oct. 31. Elliott returned to the Steelers in mid-November only for a short stint.

Elliott played in five games during his time with the Steelers. In the preseason Elliott recorded six tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery that he returned 88 yards for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers. In his four seasons in the NFL he has played in 43 games with the Steelers, Green Bay Packers (2014-16) and Dallas Cowboys (2017).

Elliott played college ball at Toledo where he saw action in 47 games. He had 124 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss and 16 sacks.

McCullough joins the Steelers as an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State. He was the long snapper in 54 of his 55 games with the Buckeyes and was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2019, which goes to the top long snapper in the country.

To make room for both players on the roster the Steelers released linebacker Leo Lewis and waived/injured receiver Anthony Johnson.

